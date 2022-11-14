Taika Waititi upstages Rita Ora in a skirt at the MTV EMAs 2022

Taika Waititi has upstaged Rita Ora on-stage at the MTV EMAs 2022, wearing a grey pleated skirt to the delight of viewers.

The Kiwi filmmaker co-hosted the awards with his superstar partner, with his floor-length skirt worn with a white shirt, tie and matching grey waistcoat one of multiple costume stages from the pair.

Ora had almost 10 outfit changes, including a sheer jumpsuit by Elie Saab and a run of glamorous floor-length gowns, while Waititi also had various looks for the music awards held at Düsseldorf’s PSD Bank Dome in Germany.

“I’m down to my sixth costume change, I need a break,” he quipped earlier.

It’s part of a growing trend of fashion that subverts traditional gender norms, with various male-identifying celebrities opting for skirts this year.

In March, actor Oscar Isaac wore a grey skirt suit by New York-based brand Thom Browne – similar to Taika’s, but midi-length – at the London premiere of the film Moon Knight. Pete Davidson chose Browne, whose tailoring and skirts are a signature, to make his white skirt suit for the 2021 Met Gala.

In August, Brad Pitt caused a stir by wearing a linen skirt to the Berlin premiere of his film Bullet Train. On the reasons behind his style choice, he told Variety, “I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up”.

Following that, The Wall Street Journal wrote that the trend for male movie stars in skirts or other “unconventional red-carpet” is part of the “tight attention economy” to attract press and box-office dollars.

That doesn’t touch on the broader conversations that it can also bring up around identity and gender – and particularly, who might feel safe to wear what they like and when. There are also cultural dress connotations associated with the skirt design, with pieces like lavalava and tupenu regularly worn by Pasifika people.

Musician Harry Styles has regularly worn skirts or dresses in shoots or to perform, including on the cover of Vogue in 2020. That drew criticism from some in the queer community, including actor Billy Porter who expressed frustration to The Sunday Times.

"I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to," he said. "I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.

"I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it," he said. "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but... He doesn't care, he's just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life.

"I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars," Porter continued. "All (Styles) has to do is be white and straight."