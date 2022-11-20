Yes, shorts and shirts are the new summer uniform

There’s a micro-trend I keep spotting on women around town: an oversized shirt in a distinctive shade of zingy green. You’ll find the style in most chain stores right now (Cotton On, Zara, H&M, Country Road and Seed Heritage all have their own versions), a sign of its ubiquity.

Most are wearing it in similar ways too: open and over a tank top or buttoned up but left loose at the bottom, and when not paired with denim, it’s most often worn with a pair of shorts in a matching shade.

It’s a look focused on comfort and ease that’s only going to become more popular as we head into the off-duty summer months. And if it’s not in that shade of green, it’s in another bold hue.

It’s easy to see why this simple shirt and short combo has taken off: it’s easy, and reflects our new leisurely lives. Made for lounging (or working) at home, the shorts generally have an elasticated or drawstring waist, and are almost like boxers - while the shirt elevates it so you can leave the house.

And matching anything instantly makes it seem like you’ve made an effort. It’s the modern, casual version of the skirt suit, an instant “look” that’s made for weekends rather than the office (it’s also slightly dressier than the bike shorts and oversized tee athleisure style).

Loose fitting and preferably in a breathable cotton or linen, these co-ordinated sets are made for matching, such as Ruby’s citrus-toned boxer short and shirt combo or Laing’s smart linen set. Create an outfit from scratch with pieces from different brands in similar tones, or worn as separates, to really make the most of their versatility.

