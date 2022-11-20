'Tech boss Hobbit' is one way to describe Sarah Hopkinson's personal style

“I feel like I spent my 20s trying to dress older so people would take me seriously, and now I dress like a teenage boy a lot of the time.”

“Tech boss Hobbit,” is what Sarah Hopkinson thinks her wardrobe says about her, a fitting description of both her look and approach to creativity, with an appreciation for the commercial and independent, the serious and slightly absurd.

The Auckland-based gallerist is well-known and well-loved within art and fashion circles, having run various galleries over the years.

Today, she owns Coastal Signs, an inner city gallery that opened in 2021 with the aim of approaching things a little differently, described as an “informal co-operative with a group of artists that comprise a rōpū or board”.

Those artists are some of Aoteaora’s most exciting emerging and established names, including Ruth Buchanan, Peter Robinson, Ammon Ngakuru, Emma McIntyre, Fiona Connor and more (Shannon Te Ao’s exhibition Tiwakawaka recently opened).

Whether she’s at the gallery, an artist’s opening or a studio space, Hopkinson will be dressed in her signature casually cool look, favouring arty international brands, and pieces from local creative friends.

I used to have a suit or a tracksuit mentality, but now I dress more casually. The gallery is a pretty forgiving backdrop, as long as it looks purposeful I can wear whatever I like.

To me, luxury means something a bit weird, ideally in fabric that doesn’t make my skin itchy, and that lasts. I have special pieces by Dries van Noten, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garcons (CdG) (almost all recycled) for special occasions, and beyond that great things that friends – such as [NZ designers] Georgia Currie and Wynn Crawshaw [of Wynn Hamlyn] – made.

Veronica Crockford-pound and joseph griffen Far right: Sarah’s Wynn Hamlyn chunky knit and matching scarf is giving “first-day-at-Hogwarts vibes.”

I went to the MoCA gala in Los Angeles this year as a guest of Fiona Connor (a dear friend and artist I’ve worked with for a long time). I didn’t pack for that sort of event so I borrowed a stretchy vintage Comme dress from Emma McIntyre (another good friend and artist I work with), paired it with trusted chunky Prada shoes. I don’t like to labour over my fits, so thrown together, felt great. And Keanu Reeves was there, so… memorable.

My style staples would be big tailored shirts (Georgia Alice made the best ones!), sneakers - it used to be Air Force 1s, but at the moment it’s ACG –and CdG Black Pepper fragrance.

I recently ordered a big green sweater from Online Ceramics with a big green watercolour frog that says: A Smile Is A Curve That Can Set A Lot Of Things Straight. I like a baggy silhouette and am partial to bucket hats in summer. I feel like I spent my 20s trying to dress older so people would take me seriously, and now I dress like a teenage boy a lot of the time.

Wynn Hamlyn chunky knits bring me the most comfort. I have a maroon one with white zig-zags and a matching scarf – it’s giving first-day-at-Hogwarts vibes.

Veronica Crockford-pound and joseph griffen Sarah wears a vintage Dries van Noten top.

I don’t wear makeup very often, but when I need it, Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue is the one.

I can’t wait for Flowers, Georgia Currie’s new brand! I’ve seen some pieces in development, and it feels so fresh and unlike anything else happening here… weird and witchy excellence.

On my wish list

Heather Brennan Evans patchwork denim sun hat, $120

Hats are great, and this hat is very great.

Murano Teget sandals, $889, from That Looks

See-through bejewelled platform sandals with a crepe sole? Yes please.

Hany Armanious Rocher Wrapper rings, about $2400

Hany is one of my favourite artists, and his work is deservedly out of my price range, so I would happily settle for a ring cast from a chocolate wrapper.

Shannen Young sculpted link bracelet, POA

I love the chrome-like finish on Shannen’s recent pieces – flintstones but make it

futuristic.

Stag Horn dog whistle, $39

I spend a lot of time at the park with my dog, and I figure this will complete my more rustic look.