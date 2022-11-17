The 10 best uniforms at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a fashion journalist

*Zoe Walker Ahwa is the style editor of Stuff, and co-founder of fashion and beauty website Ensemble.

REVIEW: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in Qatar this weekend, with the eyes of the world on the world’s biggest sporting event. While most of the action will be on the field, anticipation has been building for months as the 32 teams have revealed their home and away kits; building hype and making money off of fans’ hunger to show their support and loyalty to ‘their team’.

My interest in the tournament is pretty much zero, with my attention instead focused on the controversy surrounding it since it was announced that Qatar would be the host (accusations of human rights abuses of migrant workers who worked and died to build stadiums for the event, and criticism of the country’s treatment of queer people).

David Beckham, an ambassador for the tournament, has been criticised for “assisting the World Cup hosts in what amounts to a £200 billion exercise in sportswashing”, while earlier this week pop star Dua Lipa denied she was performing at the opening ceremony and said that she looked forward to visiting Qatar when it fulfils its human rights pledges.

That aside – and it’s hard to put all that aside, but this is a fashion story – I am interested in the very lucrative business of sports merchandise. The art of the football jersey is hotly contested, with fans extremely passionate and vocal about their team’s kit, from the placement of crests to the combination of colours (let’s hope they channel some of that passion into reading about the controversies behind this year’s Cup).

There are 64 official kits from the 2022 tournament, begging to be ranked. I’ve decided to focus mostly on the ‘away’ uniforms, because they’re the ones that will be on show in Qatar. Below, my top 10 – based purely on aesthetics and my entirely subjective, non-sporting perspective.

Here’s what I’m looking for: a nice design, first and foremost. A clear concept that immediately communicates the team and country. Shirts that will be instantly recognisable on a player, or a fan on the street. And I like a message – which you’ll see in my top pick.

Tenth: Germany

This screams ‘football jersey’. The abstract pattern in black and red isn’t particularly memorable, but in combination with the gold detailing, striped shoulder detail and small crest, it feels rich and confident.

Ninth: Netherlands

OK I am including one home jersey in this list, because it’s interesting: a sort of abstract tie-dye of tonal oranges, meant to represent the Netherlands’ lion symbolism. Tie-dye effects are a bit of a surprising trend in the line-up of jerseys this year, with the US team set to wear blue tie-dye. The print is also similar to Australia’s home jersey, in yellow (of course) and inspired by and landscape of the Outback.

Eighth: Japan

The pattern detail on the sleeve of this relatively simple shirt by adidas is inspired by the traditional Sashiko stitching technique used on kimono, a nice cultural reference on a garment that’s very much mass-made.

Seventh: England

Englandfootball.com England's away uniform for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This simple but quite beautiful shirt by Nike is classic British lad at the pub. The tiny, preppy, two-tone knitted collar is the standout detail for me, with a Three Lions graphic when the collar is ‘popped’, while the typography, according to the team’s website, “takes inspiration from angular, industrial fonts used by English heavy metal rock bands” – which sounds much cooler than it actually looks.

Sixth: France

At first glance, this is a little ugly but the more I look at it, the more obsessed I become. If you look hard, you can see that it has a very subtle pattern featuring an array of motifs: the Arc de Triomphe, pople holding the French flag, other French architecture, a cow. It might get a bit lost from afar, but it’s extremely cottagecore.

Fifth: Brazil

Supplied Brazil's uniform, by Nike, for the FIFA World Cup 2022

With their vibrant colours, Brazil’s uniforms could really go either way – but this, by Nike, is so cool. The deep blue and neon green is a winning combo, but the gradient jaguar print at the sleeves - and subtle stripe of yellow – makes a memorable design touch. Unapologetically bold.

Fourth: Ghana

Apparently this one was a little controversial when it was released, with some reports that fans were “unhappy”. Call me a contrarian, but I like it, a lot. Designed by Puma, it’s bold, represents Ghana’s national colours, and has a vintage-feel to it with the box detail centred at the front. Of all the shirts in this tournament, this is probably the one that I would personally wear… if hell froze over, and I ever wore a football shirt.

Third: Mexico

I was surprised but delighted by the graphic print featured on this one, which is instantly recognisable on and off the pitch. Made by adidas, it draws on Mexico’s indigenous roots and cultural iconography – and while the print itself is busy, the simple burgundy and off-white palette, with a flash of green at the neck, keeps it from being overly fussy.

Second: South Korea

Supplied South Korea's away shirt by Nike for the FIFA World Cup 2022

Lots of fun, and a strong contender for the top prize. The vibrant multicolour print is very 90s Saved By the Bell/pop art, and feels like it was actually designed with a purpose – which helps it stand out from other more traditional uniforms in the tournament.

Designed by Nike, it was inspired by the colours of the Taegeuk symbol of the Korean flag (red symbolising heaven, blue, earth, and yellow, humanity) – but in abstract form to represent the Hallyu, or Korean pop culture wave.

First: Denmark

This takes the top spot for two reasons: its minimalism is rare in sporting uniforms, which are nearly always covered in huge, screaming logos of sponsors. But it’s also the ideal example of when fashion, politics and sports merge.

Inspired by Euro 92 (a year that Denmark won, apparently), the kit’s sponsor Hummel has also used the opportunity to make a pretty daring political point: they say that it’s a protest against Qatar and its human rights record, with the logo and other details deliberately “toned down”.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” they say of the design. “We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation. We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”