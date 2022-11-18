This week's best celebrity looks come straight from New York

New Yorkers are known to be inherently stylish. Being home to some of the world’s biggest designers, schools and media, fashion is an integral part of life for people living in the Big Apple.

So it makes sense that city is also the locale for some of the most memorable celebrity outfits.

Whether they’re snapped arriving at a television taping at Rockerfeller Centre, filming on the street or attending a premiere, New York brings out the best in the stars, at least sartorially – it’s the backdrop for the majority of the looks that we admired this week.

Best of Anya Taylor-Joy

It was a real struggle to choose just one of Anya Taylor-Joy’s outfits to highlight this week – the actor has clearly been busy doing the rounds to promote her new movie The Menu, serving look after show-stopping look around New York City.

From what I’ve seen this week, ATJ does nothing half-heartedly – she only drops fashion bombs, like this incredible head-to-toe red ensemble by Magda Butrym. The mix of different textures and opacity of reds keeps it looking more high fashion than she-devil. Very into the sheer red stockings – I’m taking notes to remember to co-ordinate my tights with my wardrobe come autumn. - Lara Daly

Best lady who lunches

You know how everyone fawned over all the outfits in BTS shots from the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That and the Barbie movie set? Ryan Murphy’s latest series Feud: Capote’s Women, is going to be the equivalent of those, for me. Currently filming in New York, it is set to focus on the socialite ‘swans’ that the author was obsessed with and would later betray: the ladies who lunch of the 70s and early 80s, whose style and ‘good taste’ defined a certain type of wealth.

There have been two looks at the costumes to come this week, with Naomi Watts as Babe Paley and Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest spotted filming on the streets of the Upper East Side: the helmet hair, silk scarf, square-toed kitten heel, leather gloves, expensive tailoring, all perfection. To quote the meme: the way men acted when The Joker came out? This is my Joker. Except I will be... so much worse. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best display of classic style

When I saw this natty Carey Mulligan outfit the first thing that came to mind was the pitch perfect Kirsten Dunst look that Zoe chose a couple of months ago. Their outfits are linked by the chic blonde bob, the wide leg jeans and the luxurious black knit, but also the undeniably cool air that surrounds them. A winner from head-to-toe. – Tyson Beckett

Best boy

I have absolutely no interest in seeing Bones and All, a story about cannibalistic lovers which reunites Timothée Chalamet with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino (sans co-star and real life alleged cannibal Armie Hammer). I adore Guadagnino’s work, but I’m more of a traditional rom com girl myself. That said, I am getting immense pleasure out of the press tour for the film, which sees co-stars Chalamet and my new style favourite Taylor Russell constantly sartorially outdoing the other.

This Westwood jumper and pearl necklace combo (the necklace is fastened with a bone motif) is the perfect hard/soft juxtaposition which, on one hand, appears a lot more effortless than the impeccably tailored, edgy, Haider Ackmermann styles Timothée’s become well-known for, but on the other is so effortlessly chic that it’s iconic in its own right.

Also, please don’t come at me Stylers, but Timothée in pearls > Harry in pearls. - Rebecca Wadey

Best vintage

I really hated the photo backdrop for this fundraiser event, Baby2Baby, an annual charity gala on the celebrity calendar (it is at least step up from the photo wall at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards last week, that Evan Ross Katz described as having ‘truly homophobic lighting’). The cheugy baby shower-esque vibes ruined a lot of the outfits for me.

That said, I adore this vintage Nina Ricci haute couture on perennial cool gal Zooey Deschanel. I also adore that she bought it herself from vintage store Shrimpton Couture. It’s not often celebrities wear their own clothes on the red carpet. At least, not ones they’ve paid for! The sleeves are just sublime, as is the large rosette. It’s giving very Florence Welch vibes, and I mean that as a huge compliment. - RW

Best print

Polka dots feel inherently 80s to me, and so whenever I see a slightly ridiculous gown covered in spots, I usually love it. This divine number on Kerry Washington at the Baby2Baby gala, by designer Sergio Hudson, hits all the right playful 80s glamour notes, with the bustier, leg-slit and full train. I'm not a huge fan of the slicked-back hair, but it does help keep it veering into costume. - ZWA

Best feathers

Most of the attention has been on the many, many looks of her The Menu co-star Anya Taylor-Joy (see above), but actor/icon Judith Light hamming it up on the red/black carpet in a feathery skirt and black turtleneck is chic personified. - ZWA