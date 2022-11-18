How NZ dresses: Street Style at the Aotearoa Art Fair

Visitors and gallerists at the Aotearoa Art Fair tell us what their style and art preferences.

The art and fashion worlds are inextricably linked. Fashion is an art and artists and their works have and will continue to inspire fashion for a long time.

That is just one reason why the Aotearoa Art Fair, which runs at The Cloud in Auckland until November 20 is a goldmine for people watching. Worth a visit whether you’re a buyer or an art lover, this year’s showcase features an array of top galleries from across the country alongside work from international artists like Melbourne-based Atong Atem.

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett popped down to the fair on a rainy afternoon, to chat art and fashion with the very stylish attendees.

Nigel Borell

Describe your style in three words:

Oh my gosh. The simpler, the better?

How did you decide what to wear today?

I love it when practicalities intervene with style, or they merge if you like.

So the fact that it's muggy, and you need something that you can move around and freely, but also feel a little bit more in tune with the atmosphere. And the art context, I think is the mix that I try to go for in both my profession as a curator, but also as a person on the art scene.

What’s your earliest clothing memory?

My earliest clothing memory would be colour coordinating sky blue, and what I was wearing from the shorts to the shirt I wore as a youngster. And nothing much has changed as an adult.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

I love the fact that we can come together again. It's been a while since we've been able to do this. So coming together again, looking at catching up with one another. I think it's a real little hub of the art scene, both in Auckland and across the country.

Being able to connect with people was really important, but also to celebrate our artists and the diversity of work. It's probably more diverse than ever this time around. So I really love that about the atmosphere.

Suzie Jones

Describe your style in three words:

It's individual, I like quality, so I don't like it to be disposable. I buy pieces that are actually don't follow a style.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

Oh my goodness. It would have to be about probably 20 years old. Probably a pair of boots.

Do you still wear them?

No, no, because they aren’t wearable any more. But I've kept them there.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

I've been to lots of art fairs, and this doesn't have the bling, which I love. The fact that it's a bit more real, but it's individual. It doesn't feel so commercial.

Shima Ibuki

Describe your style in three words:

Plain? Simple. Maybe individual. And block colours.

What’s your earliest clothing memory?

My sister and I were one year apart, and we used to get dressed in matching clothes, but with a twist. So in the 70s, we had flared trousers. Each leg was a different colour. And we were mirror images.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

The oldest thing in my wardrobe would be a set of Mikimoto pearls that my grandmother gifted my mother, and I inherited those.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

Well, I'm from Melbourne. So I feel very lucky that I've caught the art fair here. And I love the diversity in the exhibition. I really, really love how the art is reflecting New Zealand. So it's giving me a different perspective, as a visitor.

It's always wonderful for me to see cities where art is active and alive and supported by people. So as well as seeing all the beautiful art, I just love people-watching as well. I'm watching everyone engaging with the galleries, with the artists, with the arts. For me, it's a very multisensory experience.

Benjamin Doyle

Describe your style in three words:

Comfortable, monochrome utility.

How did you decide what to wear today?

Well, yesterday, I wore all green. So I thought today, I'll just go for blue. And it suits the walls in our booth at the show.

What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

A hei-tiki that my mother gave to me. It’s pounamu.

Do you wear it?

Yes, I wore it yesterday with my green outfit.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

I love that it speaks about the land and our relationship with it. And there's a really strong whakapapa, to the stories of this place that are unique to this place that we're in.

And I think that there's a really awesome expression of joy and humour, as well as the more hard conversations that we have to have as well.

What’s your earliest memory of clothing?

Wearing my mother's high-heeled cowboy boots and putting on her polka dot swimsuit in her wardrobe and coming downstairs and doing a little catwalk when I was about five or six.

Yuzu Sakotsubo

Describe your style in three words:

In three words... Simple, classic. And probably simple again. I just stick to what is simple. Because I feel like that way, you can add on necklaces, accessories.

What’s your earliest memory of clothing?

I think because of my mum's influence, there was a lot of country style. I was wearing Pumpkin Patch, jumpers and jeans.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

I like how it's free. I think everyone's free to express themselves, and it's really original. It doesn't try to be something else, which I like.

Lilly Ando

Describe your style in three words:

I'm more of a casual street style kind of vibe. So whatever is comfy; baggy clothes.

What’s your earliest memory of clothing?

Lots of colour – growing up as a kid in the 90s.

What do you love about art in Aotearoa?

All the culture. It's beautiful. From all different backgrounds and countries.