N﻿aomi Biden's three wedding dresses are what dreams are made of.

On Saturday, Naomi – US President Joe Biden's oldest granddaughter and the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle – married Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn in a long-awaited ceremony.﻿

Perhaps the only thing more extravagant than the wedding itself, was Naomi's choice ﻿of three breathtaking wedding gowns – all featured in a glossy Vogue spread released on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old ﻿walked down the aisle in a Grace Kelly-inspired gown designed by Ralph Lauren.

READ MORE:

* US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

* The wildest wedding ever held at the White House was Alice Roosevelt's

* 'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding



"Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head – it was Grace Kelly's dress I loved," Naomi told Vogue.

The ethereal gown featured a lace bodice with a high neck and long sleeves, a full tulle skirt and a long, flowing train.

flotus/Instagram US President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

Naomi later changed into a strapless, form-fitting ivory gown ﻿designed by Reem Acra, which was fitted with a six-foot-long train.

A personal touch was added to the gown with pearls from her grandmother, Roberta Buhle, sewn﻿ into the train, as per Vogue.

In a touching nod to her ﻿other grandmother, Dr Jill Biden, Naomi stitched some of the first lady's 1977 wedding gown into the top of her dress.

To finish the night, Naomi donned a ﻿fringed mini dress, perfect for dancing the night away.

Biden's granddaughter wasn't the only one to perform an outfit change, with Jill also sporting two looks throughout the event.

The first lady was seen wearing a teal Reem Acra dress with a matching crêpe coat at the ceremony, later changing into a glittering silver and teal midi dress, also from Acra, which she paired with sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.

Naomi and Peter's wedding ﻿is the first White House wedding to take place in almost a decade.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," the President and First Lady said in a joint statement released by the White House.

"Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband, and we're honoured to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

This story was originally published on Nine Style and is republished with permission.