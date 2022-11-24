How NZ Dresses: Street style at the 2022 Sustainable Business Awards

Eco movers and shakers celebrated in style last night at Aotearoa’s pre-eminent sustainability awards, a glamorous cocktail event at the Auckland Town Hall.

The Sustainable Business Awards are hosted annually by the Sustainable Business Network and are now in their 20th year. The event’s dress code was cocktail – think sustainably and wear something already in your wardrobe, borrowed or second-hand.

The event was livestreamed by broadcast partner Stuff, helping ensure stories of sustainability success reach as many people as possible and making the event – and the spot prizes – accessible to all.

Stuff’s Forever Project Life editor Sarah Heeringa went hunting for stylish sustainable looks from the night.

READ MORE:

* How NZ dresses: Street Style at the Aotearoa Art Fair

* Soft drink maker Karma Drinks wins top Sustainable Business Award

* Be a Good Sort - small things can make a difference

* Why Princess Diana refused to wear hats on official visits with children



Chris Morrison, Helen McDowall and Ben Dando

Sustainability legend Chris Morrison, co-founder of Karma Drinks, wearing Allbirds underpants, organic jeans, a Strangely Normal shirt bought 10 years ago, and a jacket borrowed from his mate Mike Murphy, of Kōkako Organic Coffee fame.

Helen McDowall, head of investments at MAS, wearing a New Zealand made dress by Staple and Cloth, bought 10 years ago. The shoes were bought overseas, also about a decade ago. “They’ve served me well!” she says.

Ben Dando, CEO of Karma Drinks, wears UK sustainable and ethical brand Finisterre. Karma Drinks won the Social Impactor Award and the overall Supreme Award, Transforming Aotearoa New Zealand.

James Shaw and Eloise Gibson

James Shaw, Minister of Climate Change, wears a Working Style tuxedo that he’s owned for about seven years and wears several times a year. Addressing the crowd just before announcing the night’s supreme winner he said, “Why am I wearing the penguin suit tonight? Because you’re all worth it!”

Eloise Gibson, Stuff Climate Change Editor, wearing a vintage dress that previously belonged to her mother. The dress was given to her mother by a flatmate in exchange for rent, in a Palmerston North flat in the 1970s.

Samantha Walmsley-Bartlet

Samantha Walmsley-Bartlett, environmental strategist and winner of the Change Maker Award, wearing a vintage black Topshop dress that her mother bought in her 20s while on her OE in London. “I inherited it and I love it,” says Walmsley-Bartlett. “It’s a super-functional classic, with shoulder pads and everything.”

Vincent Heeringa, Hannah Sherratt and Richard Hill

Hannah Sherratt, of Tauranga City Council, was a finalist for communicating for change. “My mother made and designed this skirt and top. The shoes are my Mum’s as well. Both the top and skirt are over 10 years old. Fashion comes in cycles, it always worthwhile keeping items – buying well and investing in good pieces.”

Vincent Heeringa, a Sustainability Awards event judge, wears World Man pants and jacket.

Auckland Councillor Richard Hill borrowed his sparkly jacket from Max Tweedie, the director of Auckland Pride, who wore it at the previous night’s Auckland Pride launch. “So I wore it again tonight for sustainability reasons,” he said.

Glenda Swan

Glenda Swan wearing a one-of-a-kind dress from iconic New Zealand fashion label David Pond. She likes it because it’s, “fun, curious and creative”.

Sarah Heeringa, Jeanine Clarkin and Te Radar

Sarah Heeringa, Forever Project Life editor at Stuff, wearing Minnie Cooper shoes that she’s had for at least a decade with a World dress – an epic op-shop find.

Pioneer of Māori fashion Jeanine Clarkin (Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Paoa) wears a second-hand, hand-me-down dress borrowed from a friend, and a jacket made that afternoon using her own signature fabric.

Te Radar, everyone’s favourite MC, is wearing a Devil’s Advocate blazer from ASOS, which he calls, “the Bridgerton”. Radar bought the jacket online after having a few drinks and was very surprised later when it turned up in the post. Recently he’s worn it to the Topp Twins anniversary tribute event and to the opening night of the film Nude Tuesday.