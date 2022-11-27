How NZ Dresses: Street Style at the Spring City music festival

It’ll be news to no one that we’ve been a bit deprived of large-scale music festivals in Aotearoa. But with a lineup of top-class events going ahead over the coming months, this summer is set to be a return to the party.

The first festival cab off the rank this year was Spring City, a single day festival which saw Groove Armada, Channel Tres, Hot Chip and Zane Lowe entertain revellers in the Auckland Domain.

There was a one-day reprieve from Auckland’s temperamental spring weather and the revellers made the most of it, donning their best party gear and lapping up the sun and tunes.

Stuff Style reporter Tyson Beckett was on the ground to ask attendees what they were wearing and why.

READ MORE:

* Why Felicia Duque thinks there should be more focus on 'effortful' style

* How NZ dresses: On the red carpet at the New Zealand Television Awards

* How NZ dresses: Street style at Dua Lipa

* How NZ dresses: Street style at RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under



Can you describe your outfit in three words?

Comfortable, and versatile. It’s got long sleeves for later when it’s cold.

And what about the hat?

I actually got it in Herne Bay, at the pharmacy. It’s super old but it’s so flexible and it’s got a tie, so it doesn’t fly away.

What was the last music festival that you went to?

Oooh, it’s been a while. I really can’t remember. The one in Western Springs?

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Emily: Seventies couch cover

Where did you get it?

Emily: I’m renting it.

What was the last music festival you wore this shirt to?

Emily: Probably Splore

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Meital: Upcycles, Spring-time, fun

Alana: Last-minute, also upcycled.

Tom: Copied my mate

Did you really make these dresses?

Alana: I did. I’ve just started

What was the last music festival you went to?

Alana: Friday Jams.

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Chill festival vibe

Where did you get this?

Trade Me

Do you remember how much you paid?

$50

What was the last music festival you went to?

Northern Bass

Who are you most excited to see today?

Groove Armada

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Tyler: Modern Seventies chic

Georgia: 2000s Care Bear Baby

Latasha:Nineties b...h, can I say that?

Timmi: Dressed by her.

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Annabelle: Basic b...h or Men in Black. The Black Friday sales really got me. This is actually a skort, the girls in the store asked me if I play tennis.

Jess: Purple, purple and a little bit more purple.

Tell me more about these gumboots

Nikau: The light up gumboots, we bought from The Warehouse. We thought it was going to be really muddy, and we’re anticipating rain because it’s Auckland.

Are you wearing SPF?

We’re not, but we’re on the hunt.

What was the last music festival you went to?

Rüfüs Du Sol last night. Also Peachy Keen in Wellington last year.

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Psychedelic, Hot as f....

What was the last music festival you went to?

I was just at Adrift, open air festival up in Te Arai. Same crew that run Shipwrecked, and it was incredible, insane. 400 people who all knew each other, loved each other and danced without a problem for 72 hours.

Are you wearing SPF?

I did put a little bit of sunblock on.

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Ahhh, Festival Grunge.

What was the last music festival you went to?

Oooh thats a challenge. I don’t actually know.

Are you wearing SPF?

I actually am. But I’ve got a hat on, so it doesn't matter.

Can you describe your outfit in three words please?

Laura: Fairy, buzzy, fun.

Chloe: sequin, disco, scaly maybe?

What was the last music festival you went to?

Chloe: Probably Aum festival last year, or more recently actually plain sailing.

Laura: I was just at a tiny little festival called Compression.

Did you buy anything on Black Friday?

Laura: No, not the jam. I really like getting stuff off Trade Me.

Are you wearing SPF?

Laura:Yes. Always.