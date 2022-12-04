Sparkle your way into the party season

Sequins, glitter, rhinestones, chainmail and crystals are not details you regularly see on the shelves of New Zealand stores, a reflection of our collective preference for subtlety in how we dress.

But that humble outlook is quickly changing, with the rise of bold “look at me” colour and glamorous sparkly things.

When you’re wearing something that shines, it’s hard to fade into the background – and that’s why it’s perfect for the festive season.

Right now you’re probably heading into weeks of end-of-year celebrations, and there are plenty of shimmery pieces that will appeal to magpie tendencies.

Tagwalk, a fashion search engine that tracks trends and searches, says that “sparkling looks” and Swarovski crystals continue to be a trend heading into 2023.

Think of it as a sign of being able to go out and party again, as well as relating to the ubiquitous return of certain noughties trends such as rhinestone appliqué.

Here in Aotearoa, our take is typically muted and wearable: such as Zambesi’s linen jacket with subtle sequin bow detail and Saben’s new collection, called Let the Good Times Roll, featuring wallets and mini bags covered in crystals.

Accessories and makeup are a good place to start if you’re wanting to add a touch of shine, whether it be Mi Piaci’s sparkly heels or Dior’s metallic eyeshadow palette that draws inspiration from the starry night sky.

But if you’re really ready to make the whole place shimmer, Stolen Girlfriend Club’s graffiti adorned chainmail is a statement piece that’ll put you in the spotlight.