9 brands to nail your party dressing

This Mikado silk dress, designed by Trish Peng, is perfect for a dressed-up summer event.

Whether you’re heading to an end-of-year work do or dressing up for a New Year celebration, these local brands will help you look and feel great – whatever your style.

Trish Peng

Known for her polished wedding gowns, the Auckland-based designer has recently added a range of flirty mini dresses to her line – made for modern brides or other celebratory occasions.

Trish Peng Mikado silk dress (above), $1600.

Adrienne Winklemann

The grande dame of occasion wear. Since the 1980s this brand has been dressing women for special moments, and that era’s appetite for glamour still informs the brand – expect lots of intricate beading, gowns and grown-up glam.

Adrienne Winklemann lace silk skirt, $2899.

Havilah

Bold colour is a signature of this Wellington-based brand, which offers playful dresses in juicy shades.

Havilah viscose dress, $487.

Gloria

The newish brand from Kristine Crabb, the woman behind Miss Crabb, the now closed but still much-loved label worn by ‘It Girls’.

Her take on glamour is all about a sort of subversive sexiness, with a focus on sinuous silk, velvet and lace.

Gloria silk halter top, $290, and satin pants, $290.

The Carpenter’s Daughter

Offering considered plus-size fashion since 1990, TCD as it is also known combines daywear with “special” pieces to wear out and about – they do bold prints particularly well, too.

The Carpenter’s Daughter silk dress, $335.

NA/Supplied Crisp favours linen and simple silhouettes.

Caitlin Crisp

An Auckland-based brand that began with Crisp dressing her fun-loving friends in one-offs. Crisp has become known for casual simplicity.

She favours linen and simple silhouettes, perfect for the races, or garden or dinner parties in the heat.

Caitlin Crisp linen dress, $725.

Ruby

All about fun. Ruby is one of those reliable brands that always offers a dress that’ll help make you feel sexy/flirty/silly/like dancing, whether your vibe is minimal or girlish.

Ruby has also expanded its size range recently.

Ruby satin mini dress, $369.

Paris Georgia

The embodiment of a modernised minimalist 90s-inspired aesthetic, worn by celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga – but plenty of “real” people turn to its interesting, mostly figure-hugging silhouettes for a special look for that special life moment.

Paris Georgia merino dress, $360.

Aje

Not local, but this Australian brand has made its presence in the New Zealand market known since opening stores in 2019.

Aje is known for its “big” dresses that embrace ruffles, texture, colour and print – ultimate party moments.

Aje cotton poplin dress, $525.