Lunchtime Shop: Sporty swimwear for the pool or beach

It’s summer! Well, almost. As we do a free dive into the final working weeks of the working year (for most), we take a look at some of the swimsuits available from local brands and stores.

When it comes to swimwear trends this year, there seem to be two main themes making waves: as tiny and high-cut as possible, or sporty, practical and cool. Both are fabulous, no matter your body shape (more bums on beaches please!), but here, we’ve focused on sportier options. And remember: no matter what you choose to wear at the beach or pool this summer, the key to a great swimsuit is all about how you feel in it, not what it looks like.

READ MORE:

* Lunchtime Shop: Stylish tote bags and books to go in them

* What The White Lotus gets right (and wrong) about holiday dressing

* Ask Trash Queen: How can we give old underwear a second life?



Gemma Lee surfing suit, $159

A very cool local swim brand that’s worth having on your radar. Made from recycled fabric, this surfing suit is made locally and comes in a bold lime green with contrasting white zip – when you want to really stand out amongst the surf and sand. With decent bottom coverage (that, they say, can be adjusted), Gemma Lee also has options in hot pink, a 90s-inspired floral print, and black, of course; plus fun wetsuits for more intensive sporty outings.

Nisa backless one-piece swimsuit, $249

Nisa makes fabulous underwear, and we’re fans of their summer swimwear too. This high-necked style is crafted locally in the brand’s Wellington workroom using recycled Econyl fabric, and has decent bum coverage too. The best part? It’s reversible, with gingham and plain black depending on your mood.

Speedo V-back swimsuit, $80

Speedo is a classic of the sporty swimsuit genre, the go-to brand for those who take their swimming sessions seriously. This option in what they describe as “pheonix red”, lined with “blue flame”, is both functional and fashionable, and would be equally at home in the swim lane at the local pool or sunbathing at an inner city beach.

It has an open V-back and thin straps - and a very high cut leg - and is made from Speedo’s ECO Endurance+ fabric, which is chlorine resistant, quick-drying and made from 50% recycled materials.

Aurai Swim surf suit, $189

A surf suit is both practical - for swimming, surfing and staying sun safe - and cool. Local brand Aurai describes this long-sleeved option as being designed for “active beach gals”, and being UPF 80+, is great for various water sports. We love thee trippy print detail, and bold zip at the front.

Freya one-piece swimsuit, $145, from Avokado

In classic black with just a hint of floral print at the upper arms. Featuring a low back with circular cut out and convertible straps that can be worn two ways, it has an underwire and moulded cups, and is available in cup sizes E to H.

Rachel Mills one-piece swimsuit, $189

Auckland-based designer Rachel Mills is passionate about local manufacturing, and is one of the very few brands that make swimwear here in NZ – her offering, popular with fashion insiders, is made in her Mt Eden, Auckland workroom, often on a made to order basis to reduce waste. She has a range of one-pieces and bikinis, often with high-cut legs and interesting back cut-outs - think, sexy and sporty.

Arena one-piece swimsuit, $110

If plain black isn’t your thing, navy is another chic and classic option. This swimsuit from Arena, known for its racing and training focused designs, has what they describe as “Bodylift technology” - “power mesh” at the midriff and an inner bra. Plus, it’s chlorine resistant, quick drying and offers UV protection.

Hakinakina sun suit, $280

A long-sleeved, high-necked option in a fun print, this sun suit from local brand Hākinakina is made locally and features a print designed by founder Sara Cohen; she launched the brand a few years ago after completing treatment for her first cancer diagnosis and wanting to find cool cover-ups for her radiation burn. It’s ideal for surfing and stand-up paddleboarding, and offers UPF50+ protection. Plus, it has a handy fabric string at the back, so you can pull it up or down yourself without awkwardly twisting your arm.

Roxy long-sleeve UPF50 on-piece swimsuit, $105

Roxy was the brand favoured by wannabe surfer girls in the noughties, and today is still going strong with the same stylish surfwear aesthetic. This long-sleeved option, with tropical floral sleeves contrasting against a sensible black body, has a high, zip-up back, so nothing will fall out or off. And it’s very sun smart too!

Kate Sylvester one-piece swimsuit, $249

The type of extremely simple, classic swimsuit you'll buy and keep for years. The local fashion designer irregularly does swimwear, but is known for her well-cut, flattering versions. Locally made, it features a low-scoop back and subtle stitching panel detail at the bust. There are also high-waisted bikini versions, offered in black and brown.