Must-have fashion and beauty buys for summer 2023

Good times aren’t guaranteed, but they’re much likelier with these little treats up your sleeve.

The best summer of my life was 2013-14, when Beyoncé’s self-titled album had just come out. I had finished uni that November and Mighty Mighty was still open.

Wellington was the best place in the world to be 23, underemployed, and desperately in love with a man who would only rarely text you before 11pm. In Aro Valley and Newtown and Mount Cook and Mount Victoria, we sat in backyards and on balconies, playing that Beyoncé record and drinking cheap rose like it was water. Heaven.

While I’m the best part of a decade older, and much more prone to hangovers, there’s every reason to think this summer may come close to those lofty heights. I have a solid two weeks off over Christmas and New Year, with plans from Herne Bay to Mangawhai to Raglan to Waiheke. There’s even a new(ish) Beyoncé album. Life could be much worse.

And listen, I’m all for spontaneity, but in my experience the best, loosest times happen when you’ve planned ahead and set yourself up for success. What follows is my summer shopping list. Good times aren’t guaranteed, but they’re much likelier with these little treats up your sleeve. Please join me for a shopping list of items likely to improve your summer and mine.

The bikini

If your current swimmers are looking a bit sad, and you’re in the market for a two-piece made from sustainable, regenerated fabric, you will want to know about Rachel Mills.

I got onto this local label through Dianne Ludwig of Welcome Back Slow Fashion, who really knows what she’s talking about when it comes to both looking sensational and minimising waste. Mills’ Sports Swim Top, $103, and Brief, $84, are simple, sleek, and modern. A worthy investment.

The beach towel

It’s funny observing Auckland micro-trends from Melbourne. Instagram keeps me informed on which restaurants I need to visit on my next trip home, and on what everyone’s wearing. You guys have hyped up some pretty weird hats over the years. And last summer, you simply couldn’t go for a swim at Herne Bay or Minnehaha without a checked Baina towel.

This is a trend I back: they’re charming, luxe and a little nostalgic. They’re doing gift sets now, and I plan to grab the Classic Bathing Set, with two pool towels, two bath towels, and a hand towel for $489. Lush.

The summer slides

Birkenstocks are the last word in ugly cool (I am not willing to discuss the Crocs resurgence). While I wear mine to death in summer, they’re not the ideal shoe for getting wet. Stony beaches demand the waterproof version of the classic two-strap Arizona, $100 and available in some very fun colours. Recommended.

The sunscreen

I will never stop carrying on about the Le Tan SPF 50+ Coconut Sunscreen Lotion, $13. Beautiful price, beautiful scent, beautiful on the skin. It’s rare to find a sunscreen that genuinely feels like body lotion. I buy two bottles at a time.

The mascara

My holiday makeup bag is typically pretty minimal, but I’ll never be without mascara. One excellent option is the MCoBeauty Xtendlash Lengthening Mascara, $24.

Tubing mascaras are essential in summer: they stay on with determination until you rinse with warm water, at which point they flake away to nothing. Outstanding and affordable.

The eyeshadow

No one’s messing around with a heavy contour and full coverage foundation when it’s 30 degrees outside, but you still need a bit of shimmer. Try the Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Cloud, $39.

It’s a soft lavender flecked with gold, easy to apply either as a liner or over your whole lid. Very fun, very pretty, very well suited to an afternoon champagne.

The coupes

Speaking of, you’ll want fun glasses. I suggest the Fazeek Wave Coupes, $149 for two. In powder blue or amber, mint green or pale pink, these are glasses with personality and zest. They speak to occasion and possibility. Start your evening with these, and you never know where you’ll end up.

The packing cells

If ease and simplicity are the hallmarks of elegance, this next recommendation might be a little less boring than it looks. Packing cubes are essentially drawers for inside your suitcase: soft but structured zippable compartments to keep your T-shirts in one place and your shoes away from your clean underwear. On any trip longer than a couple of nights, they’re very, very handy.

Australian brand July does them in sets of eight (AU$95 – $102) or four (AU$55). With mesh lids, so you can see what you’re looking for, they make living out of a suitcase much less chaotic and much more dignified. Gone are the days of tipping the whole thing onto the floor to find that one black top. You’re welcome.