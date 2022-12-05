Snoop Dogg and his family model new SKIMS holiday campaign by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS has found a new – and unconventional – face.

Iconic Californian rapper Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has appeared in a promotional photo shoot for the brand’s festive-themed lounge wear line, photographed for the first time alongside three generations of his family.

kimkardashian/instagram Snoop Dogg and his family model in the latest SKIMS Holiday campaign by Kim Kardashian.

The 51-year-old, wearing a plaid lounge-set, was joined by his longtime wife Shante Broadus, whom he married in 1997, their sons Cordell and Corde and daughter Cori with her fiancée Wayne Deuce, and their grandchildren Lunda, Journey, Zion, Sky and Elleven.

The pieces worn by Broadus family are a part of the SKIMS Cozy Collection.

The collaboration comes just over a month since Kardashian dressed her four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – as 90s hip-hop icons, with 6-year-old Saint dressed as Snoop Dogg.