This US tour was different from past royal visits, and the Princess of Wales' looks reflected that

It was meant to be their Super Bowl moment. A trip that communicated to the world that the Prince and Princess of Wales are serious about their commitment to protecting the planet.

And yet the couple’s arrival in Boston was marred by a racism row in which William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments to a black domestic abuse campaigner at a Buckingham Palace reception.

There is no style guide to navigating dress codes for a public appearance at such a sensitive time, but if there were, Kate (along with her longtime stylist Natasha Archer) could probably write it. In her 11 years as a working royal, she has mastered the art of sartorial diplomacy, and her looks were no different.

So what was she telling us through her wardrobe choices?

Mary Schwalm The Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston.

She means business in McQueen

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport.

The deep indigo Alexander McQueen suit with a neat leather belt, polo neck knit and Gianvito Rossi courts struck a perfect note. Sombre, but not funereal. Restrained, but elegant. A showcase for British design talent, naturally. And just the right degree of sparkle in the form of Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

This was not a moment for a glamorous dress. Alongside William, also in a suit, this look reminds us she’s no mere fashion plate. They are equal partners in work and in life.

A nod to green ambition in Burberry

For a welcome ceremony at Boston’s City Hall, Kate changed into a bespoke Burberry tartan dress in the label’s exaggerated viridian green and navy check, over which she wore a dark green Alexander McQueen coat, with a Mulberry bag – all new acquisitions from British brands, the verdant shade a literal nod to Earthshot’s ambitions.

As with the suit in which she stepped off the plane, Kate’s coat had strong shoulders – a trend, yes, but also a sharp silhouette that suggests strength. With William beside her in a navy wool coat, they looked more like a political power couple than Prince and Princess. Care has evidently been taken to ensure that their outfits are complementary.

There are none of the cheery polka dots or whimsical style details that we might expect to see on an official royal tour, because that’s not what this is. They are establishing Earthshot as a real vehicle for change, on a global stage, and the Waleses want it to be their legacy.

So what does fashion have to do with it? The answer is: a lot. Kate is likely to have faced the same kind of casual sexism as the leaders of New Zealand and Finland, who were asked by a journalist on Thursday if they met because they “are similar in age”. Jacinda Ardern responded that she and Sanna Marin met because they are Prime Ministers: “[The reason] two women meet is not simply because of their gender,” she said.

No wonder, then, that Kate, Ardern and Marin share a similar professional uniform in their sleek tailoring and midi dresses in muted hues. A delicate balance between looking stylish enough not to warrant criticism, but understated enough not to dominate the conversation. This is soft power at its most effective.

The vintage Chanel fashion flex

BRIAN SNYDER/AP The Princess of Wales brought a touch of vintage to the court.

We’ve seen the likes of Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit courtside at a basketball game in glamorous attire, so the 1995 vintage Chanel tweed jacket and high heels worn by Kate to watch the Boston Celtics take on Miami Heat was not totally out of place.

It was a more business-y image than one might expect though, once again, emphasising the message that the focus of this trip is their work. Today’s political and social landscape makes it impossible to compare it with the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s visit to Boston in 1976, where people lined the streets to wave and catch a glimpse of the Royal couple. Indeed, the racism row currently dominating headlines back home even elicited a couple of boos from the TD Garden crowd.

This is so much more measured than the couple’s previous visits to the US, when Kate out-dazzled the Hollywood A-list in 2011, and thrilled New York City in 2014. As Duchess of Cambridge, she injected a much-needed dose of glamour to a fusty institution.

This trip has a different intent. It’s about the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday, and the Waleses will be keen to keep the focus on climate change.

Kate has just delivered a masterclass in using the power of fashion to guide the messaging.