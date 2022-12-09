This week's best celebrity looks were full of frothy fabulousness

Truth be told, putting together this article can be a harder task some weeks than others. There are periods where incredible looks pop up quicker than we can screenshot them, and weeks when we have to cast the net much wider to nab a winning ensemble.

Happily, this was a bumper week for celebrity fashion, especially in London where a number of glitzy award shows took place, so our job was a cinch.

Like us, the A-listers seem to have party dressing in mind and the red carpets were full of dramatic looks, many featuring tulle. Below, enjoy our favourite frothy ensembles from the past seven days.

Best use of sequins

I was charmed a few times by the actor, musician and model Suki Waterhouse this week, particularly by her darkly funny joke she shared on TikTok to promote her new album: “RIP Sylvia Plath, you would've loved my EP” (it’s part of a silly TikTok trend, don’t ask me to explain...).

But mostly, I was drawn to her very good shaggy, 70s-style hair cut – a perfect messy retro foil to this heavily sequined, futuristic ensemble by Alexandre Vauthier that she wore to the British Fashion Awards, teamed with her Juul.

Later, on Instagram, she shared screenshot of a hilarious conversation with her mother about the look: “It feels as if you’ll be declared an 80s flashback and Abba will come into it. Can you minimise it a bit?”

Suki is set to be everywhere over the coming months, appearing in the upcoming film adaptation of Daisy Jones And The Six to be released in March – expect lots more great looks, and hair, on the press tour. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

The one you can always rely on

I like to think Gucci ambassador Jodie Turner-Smith was making a statement about the treatment of her friend Alessandro Michele by saving the best of the six frocks she wore to host the British Fashion Awards for a competing brand (16Arlington).

Jodie is a reliable presence in this column; she only has to leave the house to have me swoon. She’s so intentional in her looks (which is a sign of a brilliant relationship with her stylists, Wayman + Micah). This dress is clearly stunning and would be ‘best’ worthy on its own – the shirt-cuff like sleeves, naughty-but-nice cut-outs, and dazzling wet-look sparkle – but pair it with her peroxide-blonde hair and red lips, that reflect in her red and silver choker, and ugh it’s just incredible. – Rebecca Wadey

Best of British in best of us

There are celebrities that nail certain styles and stick to them: think Adele in her dramatic necklines or Reese Witherspoon in strapless figure-skimming silhouettes. Alexa Chung is a rarer breed, who vacillates between delicate glamour and tomboy casual like it's nothing, and suits each equally.

The outline of this dress, made by London-based Kiwi Emilia Wickstead, is more oversized than Chung usually opts for, but she makes it her own with the inclusion of slightly off-kilter touches like the jewel hair barrettes lining her hair parting. – Tyson Beckett.

Best Drama

Tulle veils are like a fashion editor’s dream styling trick for shoots and editorials, adding Drama (capital D), and a sense of brooding romance.

This veiled look by Erdem and worn by model Erin O’Connor at the Fashion Awards in London, nails that brief – Vogue described it as “Scottish Widows-chic” – with its layers of black and white tulle and netting, and sheer elbow length gloves (though I’d lose the train, which looks like a mistake or toilet paper stuck underfoot). Also love Erin’s comment about her look on Instagram: “Eating a burger was tough but I managed”. - ZWA

Best ballerina

The Rodarte dress Miss Flo’s wearing here is definitely from the same collection as another nightie-like baby pink gown from the brand I loved her in a few weeks ago.

This time however, for the British Independent Film Awards, she’s upped the drama with this incredible, superbly crafted tulle. It’s giving ballerina on top of the music box, it’s giving Miss Hannigan, it’s giving brilliance. – RW

Best in banana

Known for her very funny and irreverent Chicken Shop Date interviews, Amelia Dimoldenberg is becoming somewhat of a fixture on both sides of the red carpet. Regardless of whether she’s there to interview stars or attending in her own right, her fashion choices are always playful (even if I personally think the Julia Fox-esque eye makeup here is too jarring.)

For the BFAs, she chose this very pretty buttery yellow gown that was made bespoke for her by the brand Coach. It’s a pairing that makes perfect sense given that American fashion house is in the midst of making a very deliberate pitch to the Gen Z market.

If it looks familiar to you, it's because it's similar to the mini dress Zoey Deutch wore to the CFDAs last month. – TB

Best lowkey look

In a week teeming with glamour, there was one effortlessly casual look that stood out – Lori Harvey at the Burberry party at Art Basel in, naturally, Burberry.

It’s hard to look effortlessly chic in Miami, amidst the noise of undoubtedly one of the most garish art fair shows in the world, but Lori pulls it off in, duh, a giant pair of jeans worn as a strapless jumpsuit and fastened with a leather belt.

It’s mind-bending, slightly surreal and unexpected – like all good art should be. – RW