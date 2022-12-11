What to wear on the beach this summer

It has been a long year, but you're almost there.

The countdown to summer holidays is on, and if beach breaks are your thing, it's time to start planning your summer wardrobe – from essential cover-ups to offer protection from the sun to handy hats and sandals, and of course, swimwear that makes you feel your best.

There are plenty of options from local brands that are worth packing, such as Nisa’s Wellington-made swimwear that's also reversible (this sexy red plunge one-piece has sweet gingham print on the other side), Rachel Mills' sophisticated swimwear that’s made in her Auckland workroom, and chic sarongs from creative Lucie Marquis.

Local brand Wynn Hamlyn’s resort collection is an ode to the joy of travel – or, as the team explained after the show at Australian Fashion Week earlier this year, where they first presented the range, “people wearing their holiday gear as a token or badge of where they've been - or where they're going”.