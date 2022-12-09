Pink hair and leopard print: Shania Twain wows with a roaring red carpet look at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Queen of country pop Shania Twain made a bold red carpet appearance at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, with a throwback to one of her most iconic looks.

Her hooded and caped leopard-print ensemble, designed by US brand Rodarte, was an homage to the famous animal print outfit she wore for the music video of her 1998 song, That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Twain matched the new gown, which featured a velvet skirt and a sheer bodice and glove-like sleeves, with bubblegum pink hair.

AP/YouTube Shania Twain’s 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet look revoked memories of her 1988 hit, That Don’t Impress Me Much.

It's the second time the musician has recreated her most famous outfit. In 2020, she wore a leopard print catsuit in the music video for a song released with masked musician Orville Peck.

Twain later took to the People’s Choice Awards stage for a career-spanning medley which included several of her major hits.

The Grammy winning singer even swapped the famous Brad Pitt reference in That Don’t Impress Me Much to another actor in attendance, cheekily singing, "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds? That don't impress me much”. The Deadpool actor reacted with a gleeful laugh, mouthing, “Oh my – me?"

After her fantastical performance, Twain was joined by actor Billy Porter on stage as he presented her with The Music Icon Award.

In her acceptance speech she told fans, “Embrace your individuality and your crazy ideas. Just be brave. Let’s remember, there is power in numbers. We are in this together. Love is love. And when a door slams in your face … just run and leap at that door and kick it down. All I have to say is, be the queen of you.”

In October, the You’re Still the One singer announced the release of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and a 49-city world tour in 2023.