Lunchtime Shop: 11 pairs of socks you'll actually want to receive

Treat your, or someone elses, feet to the gift that gives that comes with the warm fuzzies.

Socks are often lamented as the sort of thing you dread receiving come Christmas morning, but we’ll always be thankful to receive a pair of well-made toe warmers.

After all, whether you’re a business person whose sartorial creativity is restricted to the two inches of ankle space between their shoes and trousers, or a sportsperson who wears socks all the way up to their knees, we all wear socks nearly every day.

Below, 11 pairs of socks we’d be glad to unwrap - or gift - on the 25th.

Zambesi Gothic socks, $60

Photography: Belinda Merrie. Styling: Karlya Smith

Locally made from a merino-blend, and adorned with Zambesi's logo in gothic typography, these designer socks make a fabulous – and last minute – fashion gift idea. This classic style is also available in black and off-white shades, and bold yellow and blue – but there's nothing quite like festive maroon.

Sly and Co socks, $45 from Crushes

Louise Sly of Sly and Co is a multi-disciplined designer whose graphic patterns adorn clothing, prints and textiles. These socks, created with a sock manufacturer in Tāmaki Makaurau, are made using mostly merino, a soft natural fibre that manages to be warm in winter yet breathable in summer. Alchemy.

Cotton On socks, $4.19 (on sale)

Dainty and delicate, these darling sheers are begging to be paired with a sparkly sandals or heels and a summer dress.

Maison Kitsune socks, $75

Maroon is a classic colour that can be worn as an alternative to your traditional black or grey business socks without sacrificing formality. The Fox head insignia that adorns the ankle of this Maison Kitsune pair feels appropriately collegiate.

Cotton On sock 3 pack, $9 (on sale)

With their bold and bright stripes these socks have a charming cartoony feel, like they’d be worn by a character in a Jacqueline Wilson book. The frilled edges would look really cute peeking out the top of a pair of boots ankle.

R.M. Williams sock 3-pack, $109

What to gift that person that is never without their trusty R.M. Williams boots? A set of matching socks of course. This trio of wool and cotton blend socks come finished with the brand logo in a contrasting stitch colour.

Le Bon Shoppe socks, $35

Le Bon Shoppe aim to create “everyday pieces that seem so simple and easy to wear but are hard to find” and if that doesn’t describe the perfect pair of socks then I don’t know what does. The subtle shimmer of their glitter knit socks make them subtly special.

Coffee Supreme socks, $14

Impress your barista and wear your addiction to java like a badge of honour with these eye-catching socks from Kiwi roastery Coffee Supreme.

Mauna Kea socks, $35

Made in Japan, Mauna Kea use specialist tubular knitting machines to create the supremely cosy socks. The use a hemp blend that helps regulate your body temperature. A perfect gift for the tramp mad nature lovers in your life.

Hysteria by Happy Socks socks, $38

Resembling cake sprinkles or flecked marbles, these semi-sheer Happy Socks are guaranteed to make the recipient just that.

Elle & Riley socks, $99

You’ve heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but what about your ankle? When only the best will do, gift Elle & Riley’s Cashmere socks. Spun from the softest cashmere, these are the most luxurious socks kicking about.