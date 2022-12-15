'Fancy' PJs are all the rage this year. Can they really be worn out on the town?

High-end nightwear is becoming an increasingly common sight on the red carpet and beyond.

Tonight, I’m going out in my pyjamas - and I am not the only one. PJs have been spotted out on the town a lot recently, and I don’t mean the jacket-over-baggy-flannel-bottoms iterations, witnessed on the school run.

These are silk, Valentino numbers resplendent with dragon prints and feather-trimmed cuffs - think more Katherine Hepburn, less Kevin and Perry - which are increasingly popping up on the red carpet.

Hollywood actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes wore fancy designs to the Oscars this year, by Olivia von Halle and La Ligne. Singer and actor Harry Styles donned Gucci polka dot versions in his video for Late Night Talking, while Gwyneth Paltrow recently threw a grown-up girls’ pyjama party in The Hamptons, where she sported buttercup yellow ‘day’ pyjamas.

Net-A-Porter’s marketing director identifies the Ukrainian brand Sleeper as one “that can take you from the sofa to the festive party”. Their feather pyjamas are increasingly sought after.

London-based luxe sleepwear brand Asceno reports a rise in customers of 75 per cent in the last two years. Founder Poppy Sexton-Wainwright can see, via social media, that the way customers wear them is changing: ”Now customers are wearing our full PJ set with heels and accessories for parties… Last week I wore [our] velvet mulberry robe to a party and it felt sophisticated, yet comfortable.”

The idea of ‘hostess pyjamas’, worn for anything but sleeping, has been around since the 1920s, when wearing fluid silk pants epitomised the liberated spirit of the era. In the 1960s Diana Rigg’s Emma Peel in The Avengers wore a slinky psychedelic-print set for a Bridge party.

With the blurring of boundaries between work and leisure, it should come as no surprise that elevated pyjama dressing should appeal for party season this year. Right now, I’ve got about as much interest in wearing a body-con sheath, as I have in poking myself in the eye with a cocktail stick. But the question is, can fancy pyjama dressing really pass muster at all the social occasions upcoming on my calendar?

My first pyjama challenge is a festive family dinner. I try a Rixo design with a cropped flared leg, a dark floral print that feels much more appropriate for a party, than the pale pastel colours available in this style (fine for a summer soiree in the Hamptons, too ‘Woman In a Dressing Gown’ for dinner with the in-laws).

I feel perfectly soigne and relaxed. I accessorise with my trusty midnight velvet platforms (flat shoes feel too relaxed).

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Emilie Joseph wears Isabel Marant earrings, black sunglasses, a daily sleeper matching pyjama set and fuchsia pointed pink Nicholas Kirkwood mules shoes with rhinestones detail.

My next date? Girlfriends over to mine for fizz and mince pies. I opt for floral, silk Yolke pyjamas. This set is cut like proper sleepwear, and needs a sparkly shoe, plus supersized Miu Miu vintage earrings to feel dressed. The silk feels divine, though a bit too clingy for going out of the house.

My super chic friend's house for cocktails feels like more of a challenge, but a pair of Sleeper feather-trimmed ‘Black Tie’ pyjamas, instantly puts me in a party mood. I love the androgynous cut and the quality of the crepe-de-chine fabric mean that I don’t need to overcompensate with accessories. My chic friend tells me she is going to buy a pair to go to a wedding.

Going out to a launch party in Chelsea feels like more of a dare. My husband ventures that I might get very chilly going out in pyjamas. I plump for an Asceno pyjama set in ‘Cherry and Dusk’ stripes. Nicely weighty (thigh skimming, not clinging), the neat cut means that when I tuck the top I look like I’m wearing a jumpsuit (without all the dreaded horrors that make jumpsuits the very worst idea for December parties).

I need a coat of course. A straight overcoat is all wrong. I have high hopes for a vintage Kimono jacket, but sadly it comes across as a bit panto. My three-quarters ‘60s sequin trench is sharper and, though I’m initially reluctant, I try the Asceno velvet robe, but to my surprise and delight it works.

I rather love the flourish as I swing down the street. I can wrap it around me to keep out the cold, and let it slip off my pyjama-clad shoulders on the dance floor.

Believe me, I’m going to be wearing this look until New Year. Comfort, dear readers, it’s the new black.