Plus size swimwear you'll actually want to wear

Personal stylist Mo Doy on the swimwear trends of the season, and the brands that offer a broader range of sizing.

*Mo Doy is a size-inclusive stylist based in Auckland

OPINION: It’s swimwear season! But like jeans and fabulous lingerie, new togs can be one of the hardest things to shop for.

For many, summer brings the insecurity of getting out our bodies to go to the beach. What is it about skin exposure that makes us feel so vulnerable? We all have bodies after all, and no two look alike. We deserve to feel the warmth on our legs and the breeze on our arms.

For far too long the focus has been about how we look on the beach or by the pool rather than how we feel. But as much as we can feel that the focus is on us on the beach, your body is no one else’s concern and everyone is focussed on what their own bodies are doing.

Supplied Monique Doy bought bike pants and a rashie set from the store Taking Shape to swim in this summer.

Plus size swimwear options have always been limited, but gone are the days of boring swimwear, built-in “shapewear” (your shape is fine!) and only all-black options in your size. You are allowed to feel both comfortable and colourful, and choose a swimsuit that helps you wear your personality.

I’ve always wondered why it was easy to get functional swimwear with enough coverage to protect my children from the sun and allow them to play on the beach - but I couldn’t find the same for myself. I don’t want to deal with swimwear I have to pull at that will ride up at in-opportune moments!

So this season, I bought bike pants and a rashie set from the store Taking Shape. No riding up and no bikini waxing! The gingham rash top isn’t available anymore, but there are other prints available. Scroll for some options for fun and practicality this summer.

Shop Local

There are some great New Zealand labels making size inclusive swimwear – this Ali Mae bikini feels new and fresh, it’s at the top of my wish list! Unde is a family business on the Kapiti Coast making beautiful soft underwear and swimwear.

Want something a little outside the box? This swim dress from Wellington-based Thunderpants is practical, comfortable and cute. Far from a cover up, it’s more like a garment to frolic in that also works when you fall in the pool.

Local curve label Isla Maree is a favourite with many of my clients and has recently launched a swimwear line, including this three-quarter sleeve rashie that will be a staple in your swim wardrobe.

Ali Mae bikini top, $42, and bikini bottom, $38. Sizes XS-3XL.

Unde swim bralette, $75, and mid-rise briefs, $75. Sizes S-3XL

Thunderpants flared swim dress, $168. Sizes S-2XL

Isla Maree rashie, $109. Sizes 12-24.

Retro Inspired

This adorable vintage pastel retro print, from Australian swim brand Capriosca, reminds me of a bedsheet from the 60s. A great one for the neutral lovers who want to add some colour - but not too much.

The brand’s bold turquoise suit, with its adjustable tie up front, will fit lots of different bust sizes and shapes and is also available in multiple colour options.

Capriosca Swimwear floral one-piece, $138. Sizes 10-22.

Capriosca Swimwear lace-up one-piece, $138. Sizes 10-26.

The Cut Out

When you like the look of a bikini but prefer the feel of a one-piece, this is the perfect option. The bold floral complements the more simple cut of the suit, it’s somehow fun and chic at the same time. Be prepared to match me at the beach!

City Chic floral cut-out swimsuit, $160 ($80 on sale). Sizes 14-22.

The Whole Set

If you want to be sun safe but still keep the great fabric of your swimsuit, get a matching rash vest. Artesands give you the option of buying three pieces that match, and stock a wide range of sizes. This printed set comes with a variety of pants styles, but I love the simple high-waisted ones myself.

Artesands bikini top, $95 (on sale), bottoms, $45, and rash vest, $71. Sizes 12-24 (28 for the bottoms).

Colour Blocking

Block contrasting colours always feel fresh and modern and this bikini just screams summer holiday.

Saint Somebody bikini top, $170, and bottoms, $160. Sizes 14-24.

Practical and Cute

These wrap rash tops by Made 590 are such a fun way to keep the sun off your shoulders and update a simple swimsuit. They’re available in sizes 1 (8-12) to 4 (24-26) in multiple prints.

Made 590 rash top, $160. Sizes 8-26.