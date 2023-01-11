How to look and feel polished as you head back to the office

Start the working year right by embracing comfort and style for the office.

*Mo Doy is a size-inclusive stylist based in Auckland

You’ve had a wonderful Christmas break and worn nothing but a swimsuit and shorts for weeks. Your hair is salty, and you’re in relaxing mode. But now, it’s time to head back to work...

So what do you wear to feel instantly polished and ‘put together’ when you’d rather still be at the beach?

Add some structure

A high waist, shoulder pads, a collar – really, any type of tailoring will elevate your outfit and make you feel more dressed up. Even a casual linen dress looks more professional when you add a collar.

Don’t underestimate how much you feel like the boss when you’re wearing a suit. Choose one with an elastic waistband for comfort and pair it back with any old T-shirt, and you’re basically wearing your sweats, but looking chic.

Get picky about fabrics

It’s hot, and even if your office has air conditioning, it’s ideal to get there without melting into a puddle. Choose fabrics that will breathe and help you keep cool.

Polyester garments make up a high percentage of the fashion market, but it’s essentially plastic and gets smelly easily – you are trapped in a Lego! In the heat of summer look for linen and cotton blends, and light rayon that allows you to move and invites air-flow around your body.

I love this navy cotton dress from Auckland-based plus size label Lost and Led Astray, offered in sizes M-4XL.

Choose monochrome

Stop trying to figure on what goes with what, and choose one colour all the way. Your outfit will have impact, will feel fresh, and take you no effort at all. Matchy matchy for the win.

Plain with a pop

Choose a really simple T-shirt dress and punch it up with a bold accessory, a great necklace, a cute bag or a great shoe. This is my favourite dress right now – it’s from K-mart! – and it’s the perfect light piece.

I’ve added a secondhand Kate Spade stripey bag and some black and white flatforms, which feel dressier than a sneaker but are still comfortable - unlike heels, which I have pretty much given up on. Comfort is king!

Keep your hair low-key

Summer is the time to embrace the up-do and lucky for us, the trusty claw clip is back. Pull your hair into a low pony, twist it towards the top of your head and clip it in place. And of course keep some dry shampoo on hand.

Those of us (including me) who cut a fringe in winter will shortly be regretting it, but a spritz of dry shampoo will tame the sweaty fringe and make it easier to style with a tousle of your fingers. Try putting in your dry shampoo before you go to bed for refreshed locks first things in the morning.

Leave it to the lippy

When I want to feel dressed up, but makeup feels a bit too hard, all I do is brush through my eyebrows with eyebrow gel and add a bright summery lipstick.

Mecca Max’s Pout Pop lipstick in ‘Boss’ is the perfectly pinky orange to go with your summer wardrobe, while the Essence Make Me Brow Gel is not only excellent, it’s less than $6!

Ditch the rules

You will be happier and more productive if you are comfortable at work. You don’t have to wear heels, wear dresses or in fact, wear anything that makes you feel restricted. Have a think about what you feel you ‘have’ to wear – is that a rule for your workplace, or one passed down from somewhere unhelpful? You know, like the patriarchy.

This year, ease back into the ‘real world’ by wearing clothes that feel easy, and help you survive the summer heat. Choose comfort first and add a pop of your personality to level up your outfit.