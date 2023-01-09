Lunchtime Shop: Scented candles that smell like summer

Even if it’s raining outside, these scented candles bring the smell of summer to you.

Scent is tied to memory in powerful ways. Breath in a waft of warm vanilla, and suddenly you’re nine years old again, lining up on the hot tar seal for a soft serve handed out through the window of a Mr. Whippy van.

Think of the smells of summer and your memory probably conjures up sunscreen, a barbecue billowing smoke into the air and the scorched pine needles of your now brown and crunchy Christmas tree.

But there are more refined seasonal olfactory triggers too: Walking up a driveway engulfed with the scent of jasmine after the sun's gone down, a bowl of plump limes ready to be juiced into cocktails so tart and refreshing your chapped lips pucker, that smell of a dewy campsite first thing in the morning.

Whether you’re back at your desk all too soon, or on the couch mourning outdoor plans cut short by rain, the seven scents below will transport you somewhere where the sun is always shining.

Glasshouse Fragrances Neon Rays candle, $64.95

Smells like: A tropical holiday. A cocktail of tropical pineapple and peach muddled with apricots and a touch of vanilla. Think a bellini sipped on the beach as the sun goes down.

Kmart Out Of Office candle, $9

Smells like: Lively citrus, bitter orange and sage. Like the feel-good rush that comes when you turn off your notifications before a break.

Circa Jasmine & Magnolia candle, $44.95

Smells like: Feminine and nostalgic. A gentle blend of slightly musky florals like jasmine, ylang ylang, lily and frangipani.

Maison Margiela Sailing Day candle, $99

Smells like: An invigorating day on the sea. Fresh, salty and aquatic with notes of coriander and ambergris.

Crushes The Summer candle, $40

Smells like: A peony forward floral sensation, Crushes’ summer candle is subtly sweet, like the air on a long summer evening.

Loewe Tomato Leaves candle, from $175

Smells like: A greenhouse on a hot afternoon. Rid your mind of any notions this might smell like a pasta sauce, the fragrance is refreshingly green in an earthy, sun-ripened way.

Freedom Mandalay candle, $31 (on sale)

Smells like: A remote island paradise. Let the blended scent of fresh coconut, lime and sweet vanilla transport your to a calm locale.