What’s going to be ‘cool’ this year, according to Gen Z

According to Gen Zers, individuality and authenticity are the way forward.

We live in a world that often seems like it’s travelling a mile a minute. With every refresh of the timeline it seems there’s a new trend, eatery or challenge that everyone but you has known and raved about. While this may scare a fair few, it more so screams “metamorphosis” to those of the experimental Generation Z.

Younger generations often control the narrative of style and cool, and Gen Z have truly led the way in innovation. We’ve already had a chance to digest the many trends we saw last year including cut-out clothing, low-rise pants and all things maximalism.

However, in talking to others of Gen Z it seems that individuality and authenticity are the way forward. The generation born between the late-90s and mid-2000s does not limit themselves to one style or aesthetic, and recreating themselves every month is not only common but heavily encouraged.

It’s perfectly acceptable to live a strict “Clean Girl” routine for the work week so that your weekend donning of your “Clown-core” persona feels like balance.

It isn’t surprising that the speed of microtrends have been exorbitantly brisk. In a world that often feels out of your control, self-expression is an anchor for a lot of young people. While unsustainable, the quick turnaround of fads shows Gen Z’s willingness to try everything at least once. Niches have formed out of these trends and have given way to an amalgamation of camp, tacky and personal.

What’s in today could always change in an hour, but I asked a few others to share what they think is shaping up for fashion this year.

Individuality

I honestly think trends are dying. It feels like what's in is being an individual: finding what works for you, being creative with existing pieces and a more maximalist aesthetic that signals an economic downturn and a rebellion against conformity.

@crushes_shop Knitwear knitted with love, and all things DIY remains a strong trend.

I'm seeing more DIY and more accessorising and creative layering vs consumption. I think it's a reflection of the growing consciousness of fashion's impact on the environment, and the fact that the fashion industry is so oversaturated and moving so fast that there are no clear rules any more.

Ballet flats are in, but so are platforms. Mini and micro skirts, but also long skirts. If anything there's a movement toward camp and tackiness, which I love. -Naomii

DIY (because it’s in our DNA)

Handmade goods! Knitwear knitted with love, beautiful handmade jewellery, personalised dresses, tops and pants. I'm hoping to see a lot more unique and lovingly handmade pieces in the future. - Abigail

Revival of decade fashion

My personal style doesn’t necessarily focus on trends, but more so comfort and versatility. But I do think there’s a revival and reinvention of decade fashion. Living in Wellington, I notice a lot of individuality with people’s style, but I also notice a lot of looks based on the early-2000s and 90s.

Getty Images The early-2000s and 90s revival doesn’t look to be slowing down. Oh, and wireless headphones are ‘cool’ again.

I think the variety of styles we see these days speaks to the turbulent times society is experiencing, and hopefully coming out of. I think that as a collective, we are still navigating and learning what this time means for us, and I think this reflects in the way we dress. We’re living in a society that is more accepting than what it has been, and with that, there are a lot more daring and creative looks.

I do, however, fear that denim shorts will be back on the streets. Dad sunglasses with reflective lenses, you know the ones, have made a revival and I’m even noticing lil’ bandana moments have resurfaced. I personally love the hunting and fishing aesthetic and would love to see more of it. – Renati

Wireless headphones

Wireless headphones have become “cool” again among Gen Zs (sony XM4/5, Bose, AirPod Max) because we do a bunch of things on our phones (listening to podcasts, music) and having the wireless aspect makes it easier for us to do other things as well, such as cleaning, studying or trying to be mysterious. Or… maybe it’s because it makes us look like we're having our “main character moment” and that's why it became a trend for us. – Alyssa

Distinctive textures

I’ve found that distinctive textures that are a nod to the noughties are coming back! Such as lace, faux fur and leatherette. - Jalaina

Hair accessories

I think hair pieces will become a trend because accessories are a lot less time consuming than actually styling your hair. And less potentially damaging too! Think like headbands, chunky clips, cute bows and even scrunchies. I think these would all be really good options for work, casual wear or an event. – Che

Heels

My prediction? Heels! Specifically, heels for everyday casual use.

Everyday casual heel usage isn’t much of a “thing” in my generation. Gen Z are much more on that sneaker grind. Heels can (quite literally) elevate a low-key outfit, but they’re often made too delicately and therefore feel reserved for special occasions. I’d love to see a wider range of comfortable, durable medium height heels become available.

Supplied/Getty Images A 2023 prediction not yet proven: heels for everyday casual use.

For example, the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform heels were quite trendy last year, courtesy of the likes of Dua Lipa, but they’re eventwear and also very expensive. This year I’d like to be strutting around Lambton Quay in some affordable kitten heels underneath light wash jeans and a cute top. - Janhavi

Princess-core

Personally, I know ballet flats are going to be in again because [Swedish influencer] Matilda Djerf was seen wearing them, and people usually copy her.

But material-wise, I think velvet is going to make a comeback. Just based on the fact that geometric prints were in last year, and now more people are exploring the idea of mixing patterns. I feel like this year we’ll see it evolving into the mixing of textures e.g. velvet and cargo, or anything soft and rough. We've seen it with denim and silk/satin.

Lastly! Accessories-wise I know big pendant necklaces are going to make a comeback. With simple strings or even big strings, just because of the Y2K route of it all. - Gabbie

@bellas.arch1ves “Crocs are definitely trending right now.”

Crocs

Crocs are definitely trending right now, (which I am absolutely here for), especially bright colours and mismatched. I saw them all around my uni halls. I’ve also seen that the Y2K era has influenced a lot of looks recently and I think it’ll continue to inspire creativity next year. I just hope they don’t turn into the trainwreck that was Disney Channel styling in the early 2000s. - Raiha

Modern takes on vintage

I think 2023 will bring back 50s and other classic fashion styles but with a modern mix. Classy dresses for curves and stylish accessories such as chic gloves with pearl accessories, a Princess Diaries type vibe. - Tai

Sustainable fashion

Fast fashion is out. Sustainable fashion is the only way to go now. An outfit isn’t worth destroying our taiao.

Sustainable in the sense that it’s not only good for our earth but our wallets too. Looking fierce doesn’t have to break the bank. If you have to Afterpay it, it’s not worth it! Scope out some op-shops near you instead. Oh, and inclusive brands with size ranges up to 5XL are hot! - Te Rina

Pushbacks on inauthentic trends

I do have a few predictions about the fashion industry, especially the impact of influencers. Tastemakers have a huge impact on young people. Kim Kardashian removing her BBL [Brazilian butt lift] for a “slimmer” look, as well as the rise of the Bella Hadid slim chic look will affect body image towards the smaller frame again.

Major fashion influences are more visibly, digitally and physically able to be remade in ways that are more accessible to mainstream consumers. And though we are seeing a rise in bigger bodies in fashion, established institutions are still catering to small frames.

I predict that fashion will try, in many colonial ways, to push the slim frame. But ultimately consumers will dictate a trend leaning towards self expression over fads. I believe indigenous, coloured and non-white fashion will be in demand.

Tangata, especially rangatahi, are seeking individual looks that serve their personal aesthetic as well as cultural ties rather than the mainstream fashion industry. I think it'll be coloured gays, indigenous ways and the they’s for the win. - Mandz Mars