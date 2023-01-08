4 easy breezy dresses to keep you in holiday mode

Hopefully you're reading this while still in holiday mode, wafting about in a floaty dress or lightweight shirt.

Maybe you're preparing to head back to the office on Monday, or you're looking forward to a few more glorious weeks of leave.

Both call for clothes that embrace comfort and style, with a floaty but no-fuss midi dress the ultimate style solution.

Choose a bold colour, long or short-sleeves, in a lightweight fabric such as cotton or silk - offering various levels of “smart”.

Some of these you could wear to the office, others are perhaps best left for off-duty moments. Whenever they're worn, they're undeniably all about capturing, and sustaining, that summer feeling.

