Four iconic fashion moments from Vivienne Westwood's career

The fashion industry has been shaken by news of iconic designer Dame Vivienne Westwood’s death at 81-years-old today.

As the world pays tribute to the late “Queen of British fashion,” we take a look back at some of the most iconic moments of Westwood’s six-decade long career.

Joel Ryan/AP British designer Vivienne Westwood has died at 81.

SEX, punks, and corsets

Westwood started her fashion empire in a London boutique, created alongside her then-lover and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren.

Originally called Let It Rock, the store went through multiple periods of rebranding before becoming SEX from 1974 to 1976, following a persecution under the 1959 Obscene Publications Act for their collections of clothing with provocative slogans.

SEX was a hub for London’s punk scene, producing even more hardcore imagery on their clothes, including a white t-shirt which depicted Jesus Christ on the cross, a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, a Swastika, and the word “destroy.”

The corset became a signature silhouette for Westwood during this time, continuing until the end of her career.

She reimagined the corset as being a source of empowerment for women, transforming the style to outerwear.

Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson wore one of Westwood’s corsets to the Australian Music Awards in 1994.

Accepting her OBE without her knickers

In 1996, twenty years on from starting her career in the British 70s punk scene, Westwood accepted her Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for “service to fashion”.

The fashion icon wore a skirt suit with sheer tights, revealing she had gone without her knickers when she twirled for photographers.

“I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected!” Westwood said at the time.

In 2006, Westwood received her OBE for services to fashion, making her a Dame.

Pharrell Williams’ huge hat and the Buffalo Girls era

Musician Pharrell Williams turned heads and caused a social media frenzy when he wore an archival Westwood piece to the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014.

Williams wore Westwood’s Buffalo Hat, a piece from her Autumn/Winter 1982/1983 show she created with McLaren.

The producer later put the hat up for auction on eBay to raise funds for educational children’s charity From One Hand to Another, where it sold for over NZ$69,000.

The hat was designed for Westwood and McLaren’s iconic Buffalo Girls (Nostalgia of Mud) collection, which showcased Earth-toned and sheepskin clothing with bras worn as outerwear, inspired by “Peruvian women wearing bowler hats and full skirts, dancing with their babies tied on their back.”

She drew inspiration from a multitude of niche sources during the 80s, creating the 1983/1984 collection Witches after meeting artist Keith Haring and citing “gay subculture” as the inspiration for her high-fashion sportswear collection Hypnos, which included Herpes sores as makeup.

Thatcher imitation

Westwood appeared on the cover of the April 1989 issue of British magazine Tatler dressed as then UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

A staunch activist, Westwood later discussed the cover in 2012, following the release of Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady, criticising the late politician’s career moves and labelling her a “hypocrite”.

“Years ago when she was in power, I impersonated Margaret Thatcher … the suit I wore had been ordered by Margaret Thatcher from Aquascutum, but she had then cancelled it,” Westwood said.

“Margaret Thatcher was a hypocrite ... This cover for Tatler was blown up on billboards during London Fashion Week – even I had to look twice to believe it was me. One week later Tatler’s editor Emma Soames got the sack. I’ve never asked Emma if there was any connection.

“Thatcher got the North Sea oil bonanza and used the money to help business. If I had really been Thatcher I would have used this wealth to reduce the size of classes in school.

“Education is the thing that could really enrich our country and surely all those extra teachers would help the circulation of money and wealth. You need heart and head to have vision and that’s why I call her a hypocrite: she did not care and used her status as a woman to pretend she did.”