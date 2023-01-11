Best dressed celebrities at the Golden Globe Awards 2023

buttercup

We may only be 11 days into 2023, but the celebrity fashion realm is already back at full capacity as Hollywood ticks off the first glitzy red carpet of the year: The 80th Golden Globes.

Traditionally the Golden Globes are a slightly more casual and playful affair than the Oscars but this year the dressing was remarkably formal with Old Hollywood glamour serving as a common theme amongst attendants.

Jordan Strauss Jenny Slategot the memo, the theme for the Golden Globes was glamour with a capital G.

Another less intentional trend was brought about by a bout of unseasonal weather. A rare rainy day in Los Angeles meant many floor lengths outfits picked up a ring of wet fabric where the dresses brushed along the soggy carpet.

Scroll down for our picks of the best dressed people on the invite list, from Michelle Yeoh’s extremely glamorous Armani gown to Viola Davis’ bright blue moment.

READ MORE:

* The seven top 2023 Golden Globe-nominated movies (and where you can watch them)

* Golden Globes 2023: No live NZ coverage, Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Quentin Tarantino among presenters

* Golden Globes 2023: The five biggest snubs, surprises and downright stupid decisions

* The six pointed costume choices that defined The White Lotus season 2

* Most memorable moments from previous Golden Globe Awards



Britt Lower

Severance star Britt Lower was one of the first on the red carpet, setting the Old Hollywood agenda in this glamorous 1950’s inspired drop-waist gown from American Vietnamese couturier Bach Mai.

The black corset top and glove combo up top provided a much needed contrast to the pink bottom half, separating the look nicely from the sea of pinks that dominated red carpets last year.

Eddie Redmayne

The oversized boutonnière was probably the first thing that caught your eye on Eddie Redmayne’s Valentino suit, but there is plenty else to admire here too: the rich brown tone that perfectly complements his red hair, the perfectly proportioned sleek satin lapels, the weight of the ever so sheer under top, the chunky soles of his shoes that make it clear, Redmayne is a fashion guy now.

Viola Davis

Despite battling water underfoot, Viola Davis looked sublime in this cobalt custom-made gown by Jason Wu.

In a fun turn of events, Jason Wu remade his iconic inauguration dress for Davis to wear last year when she depicted Michelle Obama in The First Wives.

Michelle Yeoh

The Everything, Everywhere, All At Once star marked her Best Actress nomination in a gunmetal gown by Armani Privé. She fully embodied the celebratory spirit by choosing a design that was completely covered in megawatt sequins.

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri balanced glamour and personality in this fun Rosie Assoulin two-piece set paired with tan opera gloves.

Jenny Slate

A vision in green, Jenny Slate diverted from ]favourite designer of late Thom Browne to wear this sleek dress from Rodarte. Sticking to simple gold accessories was a wise styling choice that let that high neckline and floral detailing have their moment.

Michelle Williams

The Fabelmans actor Michelle Williams was a shining example of the virtue strength of choosing an enduring style. She stuck to her ultra-feminine and romantic red carpet style with this exceptionally ruffled buttercup yellow gown and looked all the better for it.

Selena Gomez

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega chose an intentionally un-Wednesday-esque bronze dress by Gucci, but nominee Selena Gomez wore the on-trend gothic theme with great success. Her black velvet dress which had extremely voluminous sleeves in a deep shade of purple was made by none other than Valentino.

Emma D’Arcy

Amid all the pretty pastel vibes, Emma D’Arcy provided some refreshing contrast, commanding attention in this powerful oversized suit.

Arriving at the awards, D’Arcy, who is the only House of the Dragon cast member nominated today, told E!’s red carpet correspondent Loni Love that earlier in their career they felt “I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,"

"It wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic."

D'Arcy said their presence at the awards “implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger all the time."