This week's best dressed celebrities foreshadow the big trends of 2023

It feels like the year just started, but the stars are wasting no time in putting their best foot forward as awards season gears up again.

With direct access to the latest and greatest designer outfits, money no object, celebrity red carpets often serve as an early showcase of the trends that will filter down to mass consumer fashion in due time.

Jordan Strauss/AP Donald Glover in Saint Laurent at the 2023 Golden Globe awards.

If Wednesday’s Golden Globes are anything to go by we’ll all be wearing floral rosettes, donning opera gloves and buying outfits in multiple shades of blue before the year is out.

Elsewhere, block colours and murmurs of a possible boho revival began to crop up. Scroll down to enjoy our favourite soothsaying ensembles from the past seven days.

Best boho chic

It’s 2023 but noughties flashbacks continue to be seen everywhere, from the flashy McBling of Paris Hilton (who sang her 2006 song Stars are Blind with Miley Cyrus on New Year’s Eve; that’s hot) to all the low-slung denim I see walking down the street. But the noughties style era that was truly seminal for me was boho chic, circa 2004-5, and I’ve been waiting for it to reappear with a new generation’s twist.

Sienna Miller was the icon of that time, and has been my forever hair muse ever since. She knew exactly what she was doing wearing this boho-esque ruffled silk dress by Alessandra Rich, pairing it with a bejewelled belt low at the hips. Is this the beginning of the boho comeback? Probably not, but I’m ready for it if so. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best boy

To be honest, best boy is an increasingly crowded field as more men are having fun with their outfits. Eddie Redmayne in a Valentino suit featuring a huge rosette was also a contender for the title at the Golden Globes this week.

I adore Donald Glover’s Saint Laurent suit which is equal parts satin pyjamas lounge attire and tailored suiting. It’s the perfect juxtaposition for an artist who effortlessly moves between comedy and rap (I still can’t believe that Troy from Community sings This is America - and I’ve seen him live in concert).

Anyway this suit is uber chic, effortless and fits absolutely perfectly. In a look like this it would be easy for the satin to crumple and the effect to be dishevelled, but Glover looks so polished and chic. J’adore. - Rebecca Wadey

Best colour

I don't know what it is, but lately I've had an intense attraction to everything sunset-toned. It could be the fact that I haven't seen a real golden hour in what feels like months (gracias, La Niña). I believe there's an orange for everyone, and Letitia Wright has definitely found hers with this coppery watercolour Prada gown. Her Golden Globes look is as refreshing as a tall glass of Aperol Spritz. Can you tell I miss summer?? - Lara Daly

Viola Davis

The Woman King actor Viola Davis wore a stunning cobalt dress to the Golden Globes on Wednesday, but I’m still thinking about the vibrant blue Tory Burch dress she wore to accept the Chairman’s award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards earlier in the week.

The striking red piped trim that runs down the dress and along the shoulders was the key visual element, managing to somehow be both playful and powerful, but I appreciated how chuffed Davis was to show off another very important design element – the addition of pockets. The look was expertly styled by Elizabeth Stewart, but it’s Davis’ electric eye makeup, the work of Sergio López-Rivera that really sold the look for me. – Tyson Beckett

Best gloves

Another crowded field at the Golden Globes and a personal favourite of mine, opera gloves. I drooled over the sleek black gloves worn with glittering jewels as seen on Megan Stalter and Natasha Lyonne, and the striking blue gloves worn by Emma D’Arcy.

But it’s The Bear’s Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) in a baby blue Rosie Assoulin two-piece with contrasting camel-coloured gloves that’s truly won my heart. Perhaps because I’m not used to seeing Ayo out of her worn-down kitchen clothes, or perhaps it’s the unexpected colour contrast, or the playful peplum of the skirt jarring the shape. Whatever it is working for me. More Ayo on red carpets please! - RW

Best rewear

A “celebrity” wearing something for the second (or third, or fourth) time shouldn’t be a big deal, but given the lucrative business of the red carpet, it is. More please!

I loved this fun look from influencer Addison Rae, worn for a Golden Globes after party, before I knew it was a rewear. But I loved it even more when I read that it’s vintage (Versace spring 2004), and that she originally wore it in 2021 for the premiere of her Netflix movie He’s All That. Back then she was styled by Law Roach, the top stylist known for working with Zendaya and championing vintage designer fashion on the red carpet. - ZWA

Best blushing homage

Danielle Deadwyler’s beautiful Carolina Herrara dress deserves an inclusion purely for being so very pretty. The clean column silhouette and pale pink colour brings to mind Zoe Kravitz’s Saint Laurent dress at last years Oscars, which was itself seen as an homage to both to Norman Parkinson’s 1955 portrait of Audrey Hepburn and Gwyneth’s infamous Ralph Lauren look of 1999. I guess it shows a pretty pink wheel doesn’t need to be reinvented. – TB

Best rosette

Another popular trend at the Golden Globes (see the above-mentioned Eddie Redmayne) but this one goes to Jenny Slate. I stan Jenny, I stan green, and I stan Rodarte. It’s a little creased but that only adds to Jenny’s carefree cool factor. - RW