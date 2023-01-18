Style Solutions: How to deal with stains of every type

I’ve never met someone as outwardly enthusiastic about laundry as I feel inside. But watching Australia’s 'Queen of Clean', Shannon Lush, on YouTube, I think I've found a kindred spirit.

Lush's knowledge clearly stems from passion, but she also has a deep understanding of the science behind dirt and stains.

A day spent watching Australian morning TV clips with Lush leaves me with pages of sprawling notes on laundry hacks, and the phrase 'that’s nifty' repeating in my head in an Australian accent.

READ MORE:

* Style solutions: How to deal with lint and pilling

* Style solutions: How to rescue wet shoes in winter

* Is laundry stripping as good as it looks?

* How to repair your stained or scratched furniture - and what not to do



Soap star

Lush takes care to dispel a common misperception: more soap does not equal more clean. In fact, excessive soap does the opposite of cleaning; it builds up if not rinsed away, and attracts dirt. If you have crunchy towels, that’s probably what’s happened. When it comes to stain removal, too much soap will leave a mark, albeit one that will wash out.

Top loading washing machines can use a quarter the amount the detergent bottle states, and front loading machines just one eighth. Along with (less) detergent, add two tablespoons of bicarbonate soda (baking soda), sprinkled on top of your laundry like fairy dust. If you’re familiar with the deodorising and mild disinfecting properties of baking soda, this will make sense.

unsplash T-shirts hanging on the washing line.

I use baking soda already, because it softens water (which is hard where I live), though I use a rounded teaspoonful alongside detergent. I’ve also used it to remove embedded smells, particularly underarms. A dedicated jar sits in the laundry, with a teaspoon in it.

To try this, make a paste of equal parts water and baking soda. Turn your garment inside out and apply paste to a flat garment on the offending area. Dry on a towel (this will take a day or more). Once dry, shake out and brush well.

Karlya Smith/Supplied Baking soda can be used to remove embedded smells, particularly underarms.

Spray away

For delicate fabrics or need-to-wear situations, an old film wardrobe department trick for whiffy garments is vodka. Spritz it finely over a garment from a clean repurposed spray bottle, then leave to evaporate. Don’t try this on leather, and do a test patch first on bright or dark-coloured garments first. I might add, don’t use this on your way into a job interview!

In the process of writing this, I came across a souped up version of the vodka clean: mixing it with water (in equal parts) in a clothing steamer. Seeing as I have a small steamer which always travels with me, I just had to try it.

Between the steam and the alcohol, garments come out just as creaseless as they would with just water, but also markedly fresher smelling. There’s definitely a heady vodka pong to it all, but it evaporates eventually. I'll go as far as to say it’s an ideal at-home-substitute for dry cleaning.

To really put the method through its paces, I tried it on a cotton blazer my husband had just worn for six days straight, travelling around Australia. It came out pretty fresh after a good steam. The right armpit maintained a mild pong, so I finished with a pure vodka spritzing (five pumps per pit) and it’s now fresh enough to wear.

Out damned spot

Karlya Smith/Supplied A few household products that can help get rid of pesky stains.

Watching so many of her video-clips, I hoped that Lush might sum up stain removal in a nifty line or two. But it’s more complex than that. Stain removal varies, depending on the textile and the type of stain (if you even know what it is).

The soils that cause stains fall into two categories; water soluble and water insoluble. Soluble sugar-based stains like drinks, berry juice and fresh blood will rinse out in cold-to-warm water. Insoluble stains like fat, cosmetics, oil and dairy will need a soap, detergent or alcohol to lift them. Lush has a great book, titled Spotless A-Z, that lists many specific situations.

After a lifetime of looking after fancy clothes, both my own and those on loan, I have developed a stain game plan, which goes something like this:

Move fast. The sooner you treat and remove a stain, the better the end result. Scoop off any excess first, using a clean spoon, knife, or hell - even a credit card.

If it’s a dark spill, like ink, red wine or tomato sauce on light fabric, spray liberally with hairspray, or dab on hand sanitiser. Any kind of alcohol helps lift hydrophobic stains. Then wash asap. But for your average stain - start with water.

Using warm water and a drop of soap on a clean flannel or rag (only use a paper towel if desperate - it'll leave lint). Dab the stained area and gently work in the soap. You could also use a soft bristled brush - like an old toothbrush.

In emergencies, work with what you have to hand. The soap could be shampoo, liquid hand wash or dish wash in a pinch, but use a tiny amount. You could use bottled water, baby wipes or even hand sanitiser.

With hairspray, hand sanitiser and vodka spritzing, practice moderation - frequent alcohol contact can cause discolouration.

The ideal situation is to be at home, where you can work a little laundry soap, such as Ethique’s Flash Multi-purpose Stain Remover Bar ($9), Nature Baby’s laundry bar ($15) or Sard Wonder Soap ($4) into the stain. Then leave to soak in cold water for 30 minutes. Finally, wash the garment and line dry.

If a stain remains after you’ve done all this, be pragmatic. Try the process one more time. Try taking it to the dry cleaner. Or, if all else fails, wear a brooch or scarf to cover it.