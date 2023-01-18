The White Lotus stars swap Sicily for Milan Fashion Week

While their cast mates are collecting awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, four stars of The White Lotus have swapped Hollywood and Taormina for Milan, making fashionable appearances at various shows during Milan Fashion Week.

On January 16 Giorgio Armani delivered what was touted by British Vogue editors as one of the week’s standout shows and sitting in the front row, taking in the impeccably luxurious tailoring was Theo James (better known as Cameron to White Lotus fans).

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Theo James and Ruth Kearney arriving at Giorgio Armani show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024.

James and wife Ruth Kearney made an extremely stylish entrance to the show, snapped walking the streets of Milan each in chic suiting by the brand: a slim navy double-breasted suit over an open-neck dress shirt for him and a sleek single breasted black suit for her.

Meanwhile Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tobasco, who as Lucia was at the centre of many of the shows more fashion focused moments, took in the JW Anderson show which sent models down the runway with pillows stuffed in their shirts and tomatoes painted on their legs.

Adam DiMarco, who portrayed the well-meaning Albie DiGrasso, made his Fashion Week debut at the Prada AW 23/24 show, which was also attended by Italian film director Luca Guadagnino, British rapper Stormzy, American TikTok star Noah Beck and K-Pop band Enhypen.

DiMarco cut a debonnaire figure in a houndstooth coat, black turtleneck and black trousers, but his sartorial plans were almost de-railed by a prevalent travelling pain point, his baggage went missing when his plane touched down in the Italian fashion capital.

The actor told The Cut that he’d felt like “a bum” amongst the city's well-heeled inhabitants but had been eagerly anticipating the Prada experience.

“I have no idea what to expect, but I’m very excited. I’ve always been into fashion and curious about the fashion world, so I’m looking forward to getting a peek behind the curtain. But my luggage hasn’t arrived, so I’m hoping to get my outfit before the show.”

Though most of the cast and production staff returned to the United States when filming on the show’s second season wrapped the shows links to Italy remain strong both off and on screen. At last week’s Golden Globe Awards the series creator Mike White made special mention to the filming locale and when giving his viral drunk acceptance speech for Best Limited or Anthology Series.

“To our Italian crew, our Italian crew was amazing, you had to be there but it was amazing, the experience was amazing.”