Hipkins' prime ministerial sunnies and hat combo up for auction

It is unlikely that Chris Hipkins thought his appointment as Prime Minister would come with a claim to becoming a sartorial icon of sorts.

The now infamous ‘Chippy costume’, consisting of a “Hutt-issue headgear” of wrap around shades and a cap that has seen better days, is being auction on Trademe, and at the time of writing the leading bid is at $1011.

The tongue-in-cheek listing claiming to be on behalf of the “New Zealand Labour Party”, says that the unconventional outfit can transcend dress codes.

“Dress them up for Parliament or keep them casual at the Cossie Club - with this hat and these shades, you'll be styling it like a world leader in no time. ”

The listing under “clothing and fashion” is ostensibly the exact garb the then police minister was wearing during an early morning interview about his candidacy for Prime Minister.

“You are bidding on the cap and sunnies Chris Hipkins wore in his iconic early morning interview about becoming Labour's new leader,” says the listing.

Some potential bidders enquired with the seller to establish whether Hipkins’ favourite lunch was also on offer – a sausage roll and a can of coke zero.

The seller, happy to oblige, said: “Very happy to chuck in a Coke Zero. Can check the supply cupboard for "Spread Your Legs" mugs...”

Others used the opportunity not to call out the prime minister’s style choices, but to excoriate his and his party’s political record.

Stuff The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

”Ardern , Hipkins, Robertson... makes no difference, all from the same strain. Hipkins, how many lies over the covid fiasco, kfc, so-called hookers etc, probably more than Arderns [sic],”

Cutting their losses, the seller said that bidder would likely never be convinced of the merits of the costume nor the incoming PM.

Given that the auction is advertised as an electoral fundraiser anonymous bidders will have to ensure their bids stay below the $5000 threshold to keep names a secret.

Bidders who aren’t citizens or permanent residents will have to miss out too, but the winning bidder might be able to recoup some of the cost by declaring their winning bid as a donation.

Interested political tragics, or those look for a new fancy dress costumes have until 8:30pm on January 26 to place their bid.