Is the age of the necklace ‘over’?

There has been a lot of chatter about necklaces, from Kim Kardashian reportedly purchasing Princess Diana’s diamond cross to Prince Harry’s being broken in a fight with his brother.

But it’s the lack of them, adorning necks on the red carpet at least, that has had some on social media dramatically declaring that we’re in the “era of no necklaces”.

The online chatter started after award ceremonies in January, where dramatic ensembles from celebrities like Selena Gomez, Dakota Fanning, Ayo Edebiri and Margot Robbie left the décolletage completely bare, in a way that felt like a deliberate styling choice.

Often the looks were strapless, like Katie Holmes’ noughties going out top and jeans combo, with plenty of space for where a necklace would traditionally sit. It felt – to some – like there was something missing, and that something was sparkly.

It’s true that gorgeous, often jaw-droppingly expensive and extravagant necklaces are generally a common sight on the red carpet, as celebrities fulfil their contractual obligations to luxury brands.

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are Tiffany & Co. ambassadors, so rarely seen without a honking great Tiffany diamond around their necks (and hands, fingers and ears). Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are ‘faces’ of Bulgari, so often – nearly always – style their red carpet looks with a statement piece from the brand.

One theory is that the apparent dearth of necklaces on the red carpet was, like hemlines, lipstick sales and goths, a sartorial sign of a recession – a reflection of the restraint and modesty that traditionally sweeps through fashion when times are tough.

(A far more troubling theory is that it reflects fashion’s slide backwards when it comes to size and the rise of use of the diabetic drug Ozempic for weight loss: no necklaces to show off the décolletage).

There may be some weight to that recession theory. Buying habits change during a cost of living crisis, and that includes fashion and jewellery too – a nice to have, not a need. And while far from reflecting real life in any real way, ostentatiousness on the red carpet can be read as distasteful too.

“I don't think buying patterns change when it comes to jewellery itself, but I do think in fashion it switches from accessories being the last thought to becoming the first thought,” says Claire Hammon, the co-founder of local jewellery label Meadowlark.

“When money is tight, buying jewellery feels more of a long term investment - something that can be worn with every outfit rather than just for a season. Jewellery becomes more of a considered purchase with longevity.”

Walker and Hall’s McDonough notes the influence on making “smart choices”. “At the high RRP they need to be sure the piece can be part of their everyday wardrobe. Price will be a consideration – but value proposition becomes critical. Investing in building a timeless jewellery wardrobe.”

At the Grammy Awards on Monday, the necklaces were still there: Jennifer Lopez wearing two Serpenti necklaces with 150 carats of diamonds, Lizzo performing in an oversized cross, Harry Styles teaming his low-cut sequin jumpsuit with two extremely fine chains.

But it was singer Olivia Rodrigo’s minimalist bean shaped, black lacquer pendant that really stood out. Simple, timeless, classic; the opposite of ostentatious. Like an accessory that you or I, or that arty aunt who loves a statement necklace, could wear (even though it probably cost a bomb; it was by Tiffany & Co.).

Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys, wearing a Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti ‘bean’ pendant necklace.

Away from the red carpet, in real life, Kiwis are still buying plenty of necklaces. They continue to be a strong sales category according to local jewellery brands and stores, with customers embracing necklace layering – or the ‘neck-mess’ as it’s been dubbed – and tending to purchase jewellery items that can be worn every day and gifted easily – like necklaces and rings.

Founder of local jewellery brand Silk and Steel, Sarah Cotterall, says “that whole pearl-core vibe is still carrying through”, while at Walker and Hall customers are mixing “bold gold and diamond fashion”, according to senior buyer Natasha McDonough.

She notes that people are investing in pendants, gold earrings and chains, “ear party stacks, emotive pieces – engravables, personalisation, like initial necklaces, birthstones. Pieces they can gift to others, or purchase for themselves”.

For Meadowlark’s Hammon, it’s more about the sentimentality of jewellery – and yes, necklaces. “Because people want something they can wear for many, many years, [jewellery] becomes a part of them, it's often emotional and sentimental,” she says. “But it's fairly consistent – real trends in jewellery are much slower than in fashion.”