Wet weather gear to keep you dry and stylish this weekend

Thunderstorm activity is expected to run rife around the North Island in the coming days. In the south, parts of Canterbury including Christchurch could get to 30C today, before a wind change cools things off on Friday night.

Nothing cramps your style like a bout of unseasonable rain. But when you’ve got a weekend full of activities planned, and serious dosh invested in those plans, you can’t let a thunderstorm warning rain on your parade.

If you're heading out to one of the many events or concerts on this weekend and worrying about what to wear, you’re going to have to make peace with the fact that you’ll get drenched. Forgo any sense of vanity. Embrace the elements - dance in the rain!

Penny Sage Nothing cramps your style quite like a bout of unseasonable rain.

But there are some things you can do and wear, so it’s not a miserable, cold night out.

READ MORE:

* A budget guide to the long weekends in Nelson and Auckland

* Power cuts as wind, rain lash Auckland and Northland

* Weather live: Cruise ship mooring snaps in Auckland Harbour, causing ferry chaos

* Look good, stay dry with these wet weather style essentials



Raincoats

A long, actually waterproof raincoat is essential. The best are those that are seam-sealed, but they can be expensive (because they’re properly made! Consider it a practical investment).

Rains is a great brand, and widely available across NZ - their new pastel pink style is very of the moment, or they have more muted colours if that’s more your style.

Moke is a cool local brand that offers well-made, waterproof jackets in a range of prints - and stocked at a few stores across the motu.

This Gorman patterned coat is fun, easy to spot in a sea of ponchos and water-resistant (not waterproof!) with big pockets for storing essentials in.

If ease of packing is top of your list these multicoloured key ring disposable rain jackets at The Warehouse are convenient, but *terrible* for the planet.

Your other essentials

Save your sneakers, wear gumboots. Channel Kate Moss at notoriously rainy, muddy festival Glastonbury in a decent pair.

A rain hat might come in handy too, at least for keeping rain drops from dripping down your face and into your eyes. Go for purely functional, or one with a bit of flair like this Penny Sage option.

Other things to consider:

Pack an extra pair of dry socks to enjoy the pure luxury or dry warm toes later on (just make sure you keep them in a waterproof bag or spot, so they stay dry).

If you insist on wearing makeup, you'll need waterproof mascara. You’ll already have your preferred option, but the Stuff style team rate Clinique’s High Impact Extreme Waterproof Mascara and Benefit’s Badgal Bang Waterproof mascara.

A good anti-chafe balm, like this from Rebel Sport, is also important in the rain.No one in a crowd will enjoy you blocking the view with an umbrella, but if you need to buy a new one anyway, Blunt has just released a new collaboration with Auckland artist Misery and it’s very cute.