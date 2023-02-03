This week's best celebrity looks prove that it's Pamela Anderson season

Sometimes a celebrity and their styling team do such a good job at turning out newsworthy outfits that it seems like they’re all anyone is talking about fashion wise.

This week, in the Ensemble office at least, that honour goes to Pamela Anderson – a particular favourite who has been featured before and this week she takes not one, but two spots in our roundup of best looks of the week.

But if Pammy’s not your cup of tea, there was plenty more fabulous fashion that caught our eye.

Getty Images Pamela Anderson at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story.

Best if it ain't broke

Pamela Anderson served red-hot #PammyCore at the premiere of her documentary Pamela: A Love Story on Tuesday. I love this glamorous nod to her early days as C.J from Baywatch, swapping lycra for a beaded Naeem Khan gown, and sticking with her signature messy up-do, smokey eye and frosted lip.

I've always been a Pam fan, in an aesthetic sense, but after watching her Netflix film I have a new appreciation for her as a person. Unlike a lot of ‘It Girls’ these days, she's so honest, hilarious, and vulnerable.

She’s clearly enjoying this new chapter in life doing whatever she pleases, whether that’s writing, performing on Broadway (she played Roxy Hart in Chicago, so perfect), who knows what will be next… but I’m putting my money on a vegan makeup line. – Lara Daly

Best group effort

Everything about the new movie 80 for Brady – about a group of women travelling to Houston to watch their hero Tom Brady play at the Super Bowl, a premiere sponsored by Smirnoff Ice, the football pitch ‘red carpet’ – feels like peak American capitalism.

But I'm here for the stars’ collective pantsuit nation looks at the premiere, from Rita Moreno’s fab jumpsuit and gloves, Jane Fonda’s purple lady vibe, Lily Tomlin’s gold statement necklace and Sally Field’s red velvet. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best monochrome #1

The Jonas Brothers received an acknowledgement of some kind this week but honestly, it’s hard to pay attention when the wives looked this good. Priyanka Chopra was fresh off her incredible British Vogue cover (styled by perennial favourite Law Roach), looking beautiful as ever in brown, but it was Sophie Turner in monochrome red Magda Butrym that really stood out to me.

Her red hair against the red fitted crop jacket (featuring obligatory rosette), fitted pants and stiletto heels is simply striking.

I’m not sure how she sat down in something so impeccably fitted and seemingly non-stretch, a small price to pay for looking so good. - Rebecca Wadey

Best realmoji

I’m always enamoured with Natasha Lyonne’s kooky dress sense and this cartoony heart dress worn as she made the rounds promoting her new show Poker Face is no exception.

I love how playful the hearts are, especially in contrast to Lyonne’s serious face and the rest of the outfit.

More over the top fun. – Tyson Beckett

Best monochrome #2

Because it’s Pamela’s world, and we’re just living in it. Also, a great week to be Magda Butrym who I didn’t know much about this time a week ago and is now featuring in my best-dressed twice.

This satin cream jumpsuit with (obligatory) rosette waist detail is absolute perfection on angel Pamela Anderson as she promotes her new autobiography.

It’s especially beautiful with a matching trenchcoat and stilettos. No notes! - RW