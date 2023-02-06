Grammys 2023: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and all the best looks from the red carpet

Anderson Paak, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had some of the best looks on this year’s red carpet.

With the 65th Annual Grammy Awards now fully underway, the world has been treated with a wave of celebrity looks from the award show’s red carpet.

The New York Times said Bad Bunny’s performance outfit was “so normcore it’s downright subversive” –for an event that typically boasts weird and whacky fashion that has the power to make or break the internet (see Jennifer Lopez’s 2000s Versace dress, and Rihanna’s 2015 pink princess gown), stars have opted for more a laid-back and glamorous approach to red carpet fashion.

Check out our best picks from latex Versace to a Swarovski sequined rainbow jumpsuit below.

READ MORE:

