Love her or hate her, Madonna has influenced fashion for decades

Madonna’s influence on me has always extended far beyond music. My earliest memories are of the elastic armbands, piled high, adorning my teenage sister’s wrists. I diligently saved the £2.26 (NZ$4.31) an hour I earned in our local greengrocer so that I could own a piece of Gucci, just like Madonna.

Then there were the Gap jeans purchased as a student at the Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow branch in 2003 when she launched a collaboration with the retailer. Most recently, I took a deep dive to track down the Japanese consultant Madge worked with on the kimonos for her 1998 Nothing Really Matters video, so I could nail an authentic look for a fancy dress party.

Getty Images No matter what you think of Madge, sheâs the reason you thought cowboy shirts and bejewelled jeans were cool

So you could say I’m a fan. Which is why, when tickets for her Celebration tour went on sale a couple of weeks ago (after refreshing the link like a maniac), I managed to secure them before they sold out worldwide.

Not everyone joined the queue. Madonna courts controversy like no other female pop icon. Possibly because she’s a female pop icon. And at 64 her unwillingness to apologetically fade into a grey-tinged background provokes misogyny in certain circles. “The biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment,” raged Piers Morgan of Madonna’s tour announcement.

Claiming that she “should be put out to pasture... trying to be a sex kitten when you’re in your 60s” is tantamount to “hitting rock bottom”. Tired sexist tropes have dogged her Madgesty since she donned a leotard and leggings in her debut single Everybody (no, she didn’t launch with Holiday).

She defies everything that a sexagenarian woman is meant to be: boobs out front and centre, knickers instead of knitting. But seriously, did anyone really think that Madonna, who bared her breasts on the Paris catwalks, danced under burning crucifixes while highlighting police brutality against black men (how foretelling) and simulated masturbation on stage under the threat of arrest – would segue into faded florals and cardigans with tissues up the sleeve?

Tellingly, the male rockers who are older than her – Mick Jagger at 79, Rod Stewart at 78 – aren’t told to hang up their spray-on trousers and stop the gyrating.

Her face is a talking point, obviously. Even her most ardent fans can’t deny she’s gone to extremes, with rumours of exaggerated fillers in cheeks, plumped-up lips and everything in between.

But here’s the thing: Madonna doesn’t give a toss what you, or the Twitterverse, thinks. If she wants to pose in a bustier with a face as tight as a drum, she will. She’s the original mould-breaker, the ultimate style chameleon who used her sexuality as currency one minute then embraced masculine tropes the next, and who partied in her disco Lycra at 47 looking pretty damn incredible.

Al Bello/Getty Images Madonna looks on during the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero boxing match at Barclays Center on May 28, 2022.

Which is why her fans, and the fashion world, love her. Her legacy to style and pop culture is indisputable. Would Sam Smith be wearing that controversial off-white corset and matching nipple tassels in the recent I’m Not Here To Make Friends video without Madonna’s influence?

The Celebration tour promises to be a merry romp through 40 years of Madonna mania, and you can bet the looks will be eye-popping. And although it’s yet to be announced who will dress her for the tour, our bets are on Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier or Jeremy Scott at Moschino. So whether Madonna is your cup of tea or not, here’s how she might have influenced your wardrobe over the years.

Breton tops and denim

Supplied Madonna fund a way to subvert the bourgeois attire of Coco Chanel.

The Desperately Seeking Susan era – boyish, bleached crop, worn-out jeans, a Breton top – may not seem hugely revolutionary, but it was Madonna’s way of subverting the bourgeois attire of Coco Chanel and the socialites who adopted this working-man’s classic.

The Breton then went on to find its way on to the catwalks of Gaultier – one of Madonna’s most enduring collaborators – and become a hallmark of the house.

1980s leggings and neons

Synonymous with 1980s Madonna, if you were a teenager at the time it’s quite likely you tried at least one of the Holiday-era items. Neons, leggings, punkish ripped fishnet tights, tulle skirts and off-the-shoulder jumpers – she did them all at once.

Skip forward to the bright young things of London Fashion Week and brands such as Henry Holland, Sibling, Richard Quinn and Pam Hogg have all emulated the look. And don’t forget that she and her renegade cohorts in the 1980s – Cyndi Lauper and Neneh Cherry – started the trend for “neck mess”, a tangled overabundance of necklaces all thrown on together.

Conical bras and corsetry

Obviously Madonna didn’t bring the corset to public consciousness – we have the 16th century to thank for that. But to coincide with her Vogue era in 1990, she turned to French fashion’s enfant terrible Gaultier and his not-exactly-subtle conical bras, which subverted traditional notions of “pin-up glamour”; weaponising breasts rather than fetishising them.

Throughout her career – from the Sex-book era in the early 1990s right up until 2023 – corsets have played a part of her aesthetic, enhancing her diminutive 5ft 5in frame. You might not have worn the full Moulin Rouge-esque, corsetry, but there was a trend in the early 2010s for women wearing blouses and T-shirts with corsets and smart trousers. And who got there first? The Material Girl.

Power suiting for women

Again, trousers suits for women are nothing revolutionary – they started in the 1930s with Katharine Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich and became more pronounced in the 1960s, thanks to Yves Saint Laurent’s groundbreaking “Le Smoking” tuxedo suit and the iterations that followed.

Madonna took her cue from Dietrich in this respect and carried on the flame in structured suits during her Express Yourself era and, most classically, in pristine Stella McCartney suits (trained by Savile Row god Edward Sexton) around the time she was adopting Britain as her home during her marriage to Guy Ritchie, circa 2004.

Hippy couture

Today she’d be accused of cultural appropriation, but in 1998 Madonna reinvented herself again for her Ray of Light album by mining Eastern mysticism, Indian saris and Japanese dress, whether with beads through her hair, a bindi on her forehead, henna tattoos on her hands, or by wearing Gaultier kimonos.

This was her hippy-meets-goth era, where she championed the then emerging Belgian designer Olivier Theyskens in sweeping gowns and nods to pagan symbolism. Pop into the Met Bar circa 1999 and you’d find at least five women wearing the same thing thanks to Madge.

1990s slinkiness

Madonna didn’t put Gucci on the map – we have Jackie Onassis and Grace Kelly to thank for that – but she added a shot of adrenalin to Tom Ford’s era of the house when she declared her outfit at the 1995 VMAs “Gucci Gucci Gucci”. His slashed slinky shirts, spray-on trousers and spiked heels were in step with 1990s minimalism and Madonna was his poster girl.

Glamour queen with attitude

Even when dressing in full-on, old Hollywood glamour, Madonna manages to do it with attitude CREDIT: Mark Mainz

Where a crystal-dusted lilac gown could look princessy on certain stars, Madonna doesn’t do pretty. Even when dressing in full-on, old Hollywood glamour, she manages to do it with attitude.

Perhaps it’s down to the fact that she’s never been conventionally beautiful – that gap in her teeth, the muscles honed early on in her career – but in becoming the muse to Dolce & Gabbana and Versace, and wearing their feminine, figure-hugging gowns, she showed how to look powerful rather than princessy.

Just your average (cow) girl

Supplied “Madonna courts controversy like no other female pop icon. Possibly because she’s a female pop icon.”

The early 2000s saw a swing towards all things Americana and Western, to coincide with her album American Life. As Edina Monsoon declared in Absolutely Fabulous “Lo she has spoken, cowboy hats are back.” We weren’t quite getting the Stetsons out, but her championing of bejewelled jeans, T-shirts and checked shirts became a predominant mode of dressing on the high street.

And for the nay-sayers pronouncing the top-selling female artist of all time should shuffle into retirement and swap her knicker-flashing and hair extensions for nightgowns and Horlicks, we can rely on Madonna for the last word. As she says in her 1994 song Human Nature: Absolutely. No. Regrets.