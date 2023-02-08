Harrison Ford is still an unsurpassed style icon

From Han Solo to Indiana Jones and Jack Ryan, the now 80-year-old has played some of cinema's most iconic characters of the last five decades.

Consider the pantheon of 20th century male style leaders, and a few names are continually cited. Cary Grant in his suited finery. Frank Sinatra with his Rat Pack raffishness. Or Robert Redford, a masterclass in handsome suave.

But we’ve had a style sleeper hit right under our noses this entire time. Harrison Ford, at 80, is back in the public eye with his new comedy series ‘Shrinking’, tipped for great things.

Designers often have ‘mood boards’ – inspirations that inform their ‘vision’ – and I can’t count the number of times I’ve perused one and spotted Ford up there. As an octogenarian, Ford looks as polished as he ever did. His style is enduringly casual, and he’s stuck to that formula throughout his life.

Recent photos of the actor show him wearing the kind of outfit that any man, at any age, could look good in: navy shirt, jeans, chunky cowboy-style belt and tortoiseshell glasses. It’s the same classic, downplayed approach that he applies to his career.

“I’m like old shoes,” the actor once said. “I’ve never been hip. I think the reason I’m still here is that I was never in fashion enough that I had to be replaced by something new.” So how does the debonair Mr Ford do it?

Denim

Ford has steered towards the all-American staple throughout his career and kept to a safe jeans formula that’s stayed the course: a dark indigo wash, straight-legged and fitting perfectly. The result is that his jeans are so neat and sharp that they can be paired easily with sharp blazers for a mix of casual or a more polished look.

Likewise, he’s no stranger to a denim shirt. Part cowboy, part preppy, and excellent on mature men because it looks better as it weathers and fades.

Casual ease

Of course Indiana Jones isn’t one for starched shirts. Harrison Ford has long been a champion of the polo shirt in lieu of proper, crisply-collared varieties and boy does it work on him; a long-sleeved, dark polo shirt worn underneath a sharp blazer hits a sweet spot of smart and easy.

The collar’s still there, but it’s softer, and the whole look is fresh rather than the kind of shirt/blazer combination one sees behind a desk.

See also his predilection for simple T-shirts with jackets; bear in mind that the rest of the outfit has to look pristine if you take this route, otherwise it runs the risk of looking slovenly.

Shorts

Hear me out. Certain men look great when you balance out the proportions. Wear micro shorts with a skimpy vest, you look like a seedy 70s German tourist, but a sweater with a thigh-skimming pair helps keep things more subtle and less ‘on show’.

Ford did this back in the 1980s and 90s and looked great; if you’ve got the pins, you might as well get them out. Keep colours to a minimum – whites, black and navy tones – and the rest of the outfit minimal.

Suits

When he does have to suit up – and it’s clear that he’s more comfortable in informal get-ups – Harrison Ford keeps to a formula that works for him and doesn’t frighten the horses. He favours classic cuts and shapes but often with a blue shirt which is more casual than corporate white.

He also tends to steer towards tailoring in grey colours; again it’s less Captain of Industry and ‘business’ centric than standard black or navy and works with his sweep of grey hair.

He might be synonymous with Hans Solo and Indiana Jones, but Ford’s style is a standout role all by itself.