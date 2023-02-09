Melanie Lynskey hits back at online critics of her physicality

Five fabulous Melanie Lynskey performances (and where you can watch them right now).

Actor Melanie Lynskey has shot down online criticism that her body isn’t in fitting with the character she plays on post apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us.

Lynskey made her debut on the acclaimed HBO show in episode four, which aired earlier this week. She plays Kathleen, a hard-nosed leader of a revolutionary movement. Unlike other characters on the show, Kathleen is a new creation for the series based on the popular video game of the same name, but that hasn’t stopped detractors online criticising Lynskey’s portrayal of the character.

Lynskey replied to one tweet, which said “her body says life of luxury not post apocolyptic (sic) warlord” and queried where Terminator actress Linda Hamilton was “when you need her” defending her casting and pointing out the inaccuracies in the criticism.

"Firstly - this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us.” Lynskey wrote. “And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

Following that interaction, the actor posted an eight Tweet long thread in which she detailed how the opportunity to play someone who subverted expectations was one of the things that attracted her to the project.

“The thing that excited me most about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas,” she said.

Lynskey elaborated that women in leadership positions “are scrutinized incessantly” and because of that ”I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got shit done.”

Later in the thread she explained she wanted her character “to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are ‘weak’. Because honestly, f..k that.”

youtube/HBO Melanie Lynskey in The Last of Us trailer

Lynskey, who has a history with disorded eating, frequently speaks out against the body shaming she has encountered over her career, but has also been candid about the frustration she feels when discussions about her roles focus on her physical attributes.

Speaking to Stuff style editor Zoe Walker Ahwa last year, the New Zealand-born actor said that “it's tough because I do want to be a voice for people.

“I do want to represent something where people feel celebrated and seen, and feel like they can recognise themselves. I do think that's important. And I feel very proud of where I am. I feel comfortable, or comfortable adjacent, in my own body. I do believe in that, but it does get very tiring when that becomes the narrative.”

In January last year she tweeted that comments about her body had become, “the story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the ‘I care about her health!!’ people… bitch you don’t see me on my Peleton! You don’t see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy.”

Collecting the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her YellowJackets role in March, Lynskey received loud cheers after thanking her team for “letting me be exactly as I am. Not asking me to change anything or do anything different. It means a lot, it's meaningful.”

The remark followed the revelation earlier in that year that a member of that show's production team had implied she should lose some weight.