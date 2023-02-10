This week's best celebrity looks celebrate the appeal of individuality

Individuality is one of the most celebratory aspects of style. Trends come and go, sometimes quickly, sometime less so.

Fashion houses, their creative directors and stand-alone designers come in and out of favour and their relationships (and contractual obligations) with celebrities can change like the wind does.

This week though, we were drawn to the celebrities who champion and showcase their own version of what’s stylish. Keep scrolling for some of our favourite ensembles of the moment.

Vianney Le Caer/AP Cate Blanchett at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.

Best overdue moment

Musician Erykah Badu is and has always been a true style icon, dancing to the beat of her own soulful drum for decades. It’s taken this long for the mainstream fashion industry to catch up to her sartorial genius, a fact that US Vogue duly noted when announcing Badu’s new – and first – cover this week.

She’s wearing a coat that she made in collaboration with Marni – a major flex for a magazine that is usually so tightly controlled with what brands (read: advertisers) they put on their covers. A killer first line in the accompanying must-read profile, too: “Erykah Badu likes to wear clothes that make music when she walks–it’s why today she has strings of bells strapped to her ankles.” - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best re-wear

I’m currently harbouring a secret fear that Cate Blanchett isn’t actually as cool as I thought she was. I mean, she always wears a great look, but lately she’s been dropping some clangers that make me wonder if her aura of cool is more down to her air of mystery. Like, the less said the better (case in point, using her acceptance speech at an awards ceremony to sneer at awards ceremonies).

One thing that’s still undisputed however, is her ability to rock a great outfit. I recall the first time Cate wore this breathtakingly structured Alexander McQueen piece, it was only three years ago. So kudos to her (or her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart) for pulling it out again so ‘soon’ and not attempting to rebrand it as vintage. Anyway this great outfit was a great reminder to me that clothes do not maketh the personth. - Rebecca Wadey

Best clapback

Speaking of Rebecca’s point above, we’ve praised the expert way Janelle Monáe uses fashion to weigh in on public discourse before. This week, after stepping out in this beautiful Vera Wang dress at a pre-Grammys gala, the Knives Out star called out critics who’ve effusively welcomed her recent preference for wearing gowns on the red carpet.

In a now deleted tweet, the singer wrote “I miss you in the blk and white suits!” ”take them suits off we tired of that look!” “you look like the monopoly man” “why you showing so much skin? Cover back up!” “Your t.....s are pretty” “why are you showing YOUR t.....s You want attention!”GET THE F..K OFF MY AREOLA”

Gender and style are a construct and Monáe doesn’t care what you think about them in either regard. –Tyson Beckett

Best side character with main character energy

I saved this photo on my phone as a reminder to write about Sabrina Carpenter’s extremely Barbiecore look, but after taking it in I realised that Amber Mark (who looks like a goth being dragged to the club by Polly Pocket) really deserves ensemble of the week.

Not to pit two women against each other – they both look incredible, with very different styles – but something about the Lily Allen-esque Nikes and prom dress silhouette makes me love her despite having never heard of her. It led me to do a deep dive of her Instagram, and it turns out she always dresses this cool. - Lara Daly

Best in chic

Michelle Pfeiffer is Michelle Pfeiffer, so looks good in literally anything – but especially this 80s-style, high-necked Saint Laurent gown with shoulder pads. It’s dramatic in its simplicity and restraint, but it's the chic gold cuffs that make it for me.- ZWA

Best EGOT GOAT

Chris Pizzello/AP Viola Davis accepts the award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for Finding Me: A Memoir at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

I love everything about hallowed EGOT holder Viola Davis, who has had an absolutely stellar sartorial awards season while out campaigning for her role in The Woman King.

Despite being nominated for nearly every other major award show she sadly missed out on an Oscar nomination for it. Some say she was overlooked due to the grassroots campaigning for Andrea Riseborough by many of Hollywood’s (white) elite, including - see above - Cate Blanchett.

Never fear, the Grammys helped make up for it, awarding Viola’s audiobook of her memoir with a Grammy thereby rounding out her (previous) Oscar with her Tony and Emmy Awards.

Viola always looks like joy to me, through her use of colour, print, sparkle and texture for visual storytelling. The ultimate accessory? The very large trophy in her hand. - RW

Best upstaging of a royal

What to wear to receive your OBE? Plenty would opt for a classic British look, in a tasteful dress or suit and a headpiece. But where's the fun in that? This incredible ensemble from Skin from Skunk Anansie is the ultimate contrast in formality to King Charles, but it's the story behind it that makes it even more special. By London-based designer Robert Wun, it's a silk mix jacquard and embossed taffeta raincoat that's been hand beaded with over 3000 Swarovski crystals – with over 600 hours of work.