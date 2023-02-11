Shabby chic: Put away your iron, creases and wrinkles are in

If ironing becomes a thing of the past, we’ll know who to thank. It began with Prada.

When properly creased clothes were sent out onto the Italian designer’s summer catwalk, you might have been forgiven for thinking the backstage team were neglecting their duties.

But when it comes to the seriously costly, meticulously presented designer collections there is no room for such mistakes.

So no, these were creases with a purpose. In evidence at elbows, hemlines and hips they delivered a carefully considered message. One that may well change the way we approach clothes going forward.

It wasn’t only Prada relaxing the rules. Rumples and wrinkles emerged elsewhere, too.

Crumpled up silk made baby doll slip dresses at Versace and full length negligees at Burberry look well-worn and verging on goth, rather than frou-frou or pretty.

Designer synchronicity is all about the zeitgeist, so there’s clearly change in the air.

Getty Images Wrinkled clothes on the runway at Prada, Burberry and Versace.

Designer Miuccia Prada explained her pre-creased inspiration: “There is a sense of the life of women. Life and humanity craft the clothes – not superficial embellishment, but traces of living, leaving marks.”

Put like that, suddenly ironing clothes seems outdated, starchily restrictive and verging on Victorian, whereas celebrating the imperfect looks a lot like liberation – at least, from the ironing board.

So, furrowed fabric concertina-ed around the elbows of filmy Prada knits, like the memory of pushed-up sleeves. Wrinkles were worked around the hips of a red silk skirt, and in places looked like those random gashes you forge in a rushed ironing job that are a devil to smooth out again. In future I won’t bother to try.

You can call me a Coastal Grandmother, but this hot and humid New Zealand summer has seen me embrace every kind of linen. It’s light, it’s wafty, but I’ve found it a bit uphill because I’ve always felt I had to iron it first. Frankly that goes against the nature of the stuff and also makes it a strictly wear-once option.

Alice Isles, director and co-founder of Hej Hej, the New Zealand fashion brand that majors in linen, advises against the elbow work: “Linen has a reputation for high maintenance but we recommend giving your linen a good shake and hanging it up when it’s damp. That way there’s no need to pull out the old iron.”

If the message slightly rumpled clothes convey is about getting on with the living of life, rather than constantly trying to obtain some semblance of perfection, then I’m on board. Haven’t we all had enough over-filtered images of perfection? I’m not giving up on self-improvement per se, but at the very least I’ll seek out fabrics that celebrate the anti-iron aesthetic.

Assembly Label’s ‘Dillan Maxi’ dress ($240) is sensibly made from, “fabric with a softly crinkled texture that’s breathable and doesn’t require ironing.”

Lisa Niemann, founder of new local loungewear brand Moin, uses what she describes as, “super practical seersucker.” It’s their hero cloth: “The textural, puckered nature of the fabric doesn’t require any sort of ironing.” Consider yourself liberated.