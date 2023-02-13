Lunchtime Shop: Cute underwear for everyone

If you wear underwear, chances are that near the back of your knicker drawer is a collection of pieces that you never wear.

They’ve seen better days. The elastic on the waistband is probably shot and they might even have the odd hole. But you hold onto them anyway, just in case you really need them one day. But lets face it, things would have to be pretty dire for you to choose to pull them on.

I implore you, replace them with something you’ll actually wear. Whether you avoid VPL like the plague, or are all aboard the visible underwear trend, there are options that balance wearability with cuteness.

Supplied From barely there thongs to super supportive briefs, there's something for every knicker drawer here.

From briefs that are anything but to slinky thongs, there’s probably a drawer for you below.

Nisa briefs, $54

These low waist briefs with transparent side panels, part of a new collection of red and pink underwear from Wellington brand Nisa, are comfortable, sexy, and locally made in their Wellington workshop which provides employment opportunities to women from refugee and migrant backgrounds.

Rachel Mills briefs, $89

Made from 100% silk jersey, which is sourced from deadstock fabric, these French style briefs are high cut on the waist and leg which elongates the look sof legs.

Calvin Klein brief 5-pack, $120

I’m not sure underwear can be iconic, but Calvin Klein briefs are about as close as you get. This pride edition five-pack of rainbow-hued undies have the classic logo waistband and are cut in a medium high waist from stretchy cotton.

AWWA period undies, $35

Why shouldn’t period knickers be cute? A lingerie / period underwear hybrid, these very sweet briefs hold about 12ml of blood, which is the equivalent of roughly two pads or tampons. Finished with ric-rac trim and supported by a traceable supply chain, these knickers tick boxes in the style and responsibility fields.

Dora Larsen thong, $55

Crafted in soft stretch tulle, this is the Goldilocks of thongs. It sits not too high, not too low and follows the shape of your body for a VPL-free fit.

Carmen Liu flattening briefs, $48

These wide-front cotton briefs are part of Carmen Liu’s genderless collection, designed for anyone who wants tucking or flattening underwear. Cut in breathable cotton this nice, simple style offers every day sexy.

Note: Carmen Liu lists all prices in US dollars, so the price shown above is an approximate conversion to NZ dollars.

Unde high-waist briefs, $40

Those who like undergarments to come from the Bridget Jones school of coverage need look no further than Unde’s high waist briefs. They’re very high-waisted, meaning they offer unparalleled support, and can be made in sizes up to a size 34-36. They come in 13 cute colours.