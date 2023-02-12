Red carpet roundup: the best looks from the Brit Awards

As this year’s Brit Awards ceremony kicks off, the stars of the night have lit up the red carpet with ultra-stylish looks.

While some stunned in sleek and chic oversized suits, others opted for gorgeously-fitted gowns for the biggest night in British music.

From a see-through Yves Saint Laurent look to an all-red baby bump reveal, here are some of the best looks from the Brits Awards.

