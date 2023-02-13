Every show stopping style moment from Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time show

Even if she’d delivered a mediocre performance, having Rihanna back performing on-stage would have been reason alone to celebrate this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl half-time show.

But there’s cause for even more revelry because RiRi of course delivered a blinding show, replete with a host hotly discussed moments. As a superstar who understands the power of fashion, Rihanna used her half-time outfit to create a look, and reveal something everyone is talking about.

Here’s every style moment from the spectacular set, as well as the best fashion from on and off the field at Super Bowl LVII.

READ MORE:

* Red carpet roundup: the best looks from the Brit Awards

* This week's best celebrity looks celebrate the appeal of individuality

* Kiwi dance legend Parris Goebel shares intimate moment with Rihanna ahead of their Super Bowl show

* Rihanna promises a 'jam-packed' Super Bowl halftime show



The baby bump

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show .

Already the queen of the fashionable pregnancy reveal, Rihanna proved that once again she won’t be beaten when it comes to re-writing the celebrity baby drop.

Performing a stonking 13-minute set at full power, the only clue that there was more to the performance than the songs was a baby bump poking neatly out of her jacket. Visually it stirred memories of that picture of her in that stunning vintage Chanel puffer when she announced her first pregnancy.

She left us guessing throughout the set, only straying from her lyrics to thank Arizona (the state where the show was held),though a spokesperson later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that yes, the only guest appearance on stage with Ri was her unborn child.

Those red hot clothes

The Work singer was a vision in head-to-toe red during the show. Her performance mixed many of her chart-topping hits but satorially she stuck to one look and made it worth it.

She wore Maison Margiela MM6 x Salomon Cross Low sneakers, a red body suit and bustier by Loewe and a long red overcoat that for the second time during her set had people Googling “is Rihanna...”

Was that Andre Leon Talley’s coat?

When she raised above the pitch in that oversized red floor length puffer coat, the style parallel that came to mind was that of the late Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley and his red puffer coat. Could it be the same coat? After all auction house Christie’s announced they were handling the sale of his possessions last month.

The answer is no: Rihanna’s coat, complete with gloves, was custom-made for her by Alaïa and Talley’s Norma Kamali ‘sleeping bag’ coat is still up for grabs and goes to auction in three days.

Alaïa is a favourite brand of Rihanna’s. She wore a python dress with an off-the-shoulder sheepskin jacket by the brand to a press-conference ahead of her super bowl performance. The brand also dressed the singer in a red lace bodysuit and gloves for the May cover of Vogue last year when she discussed her pregnancy with the magazine.

*That* product promo

The jury is still out whether Rihanna’s mid-performance makeup touch was her telling her fans she had seen the memes about setting up a Fenty Beauty counter on the pitch, was a statement about the overtly capitalist nature of the event, or was out-and-out product placement. Regardless, it was quite the moment.

Other style touch-downs

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caused somewhat of a stir when he arrived at the stadium in this striking look. Strolling into arguably the biggest game of his career, Smith-Schuster looked unflappably cool in a plaid detailed oxford shirt by Mastermind Japan, a Kenzo beret, Fendi boots and a kilt by Thom Browne.

There’s a lot to love here, even if not everyone in the hyper masculine football community was onboard with the boldly subversive outfit.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Actor and Broadway legend Sheryl Lee Ralph opened the game by singing Lift Every Voice and Sing, a hymn also referred to as the Black national anthem. For her performance Ralph wore a red caped jumpsuit by Harbison, a North Carolinan designer who places “black, female, queer and marginalised identities” at the heart of the brand.

The look was pulled together and styled her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, who told HuffPost last week that “I think the greatest thing about it is that I’m trying to be intentional about who is designing it. Obviously, she’ll be wearing a custom look by a Black designer. “

Adele

Despite not being a sports fan, Adele was in the stands in Arizona. “I’m going just for Rihanna!” she explained during one of her Las Vegas concerts earlier this month. To cheer on RiRi, Adele wore a sharply tailored hounds tooth suit and matching bag and glasses by Fendi.

Cara Delevigne

Model and Prosecco company owner Cara Delevigne summed up, via the medium of t-shirt, the mood of many viewers who tuned in only to have sit through half an hour of actual sports game.