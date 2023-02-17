This week's best celebrity looks deliver some much needed joy

Obviously there are much more important and serious things going on right now than some celebrity outfits.

But if the world and its crises feels bleak and unsurmountable at the moment, may we offer you a moment of frivolous distraction in the form of fashion.

Below, our favourite celebrity looks of the week, many of which come direct from New York Fashion Week

Best pink lady

Illustrator and Milan-based influencer Jenny Walton is one of my 2023 style muses, often photographed in vintage Prada that she hunts down online. She loves a skirt (same), colour (same) and weird accessories (same), and if I could raid anyone's wardrobe right now it would be hers.

Harper's Bazaar described her polished look as having a "ladylike precision", which perfectly captures this divine pastel skirt suit that she wore to the Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week. What keeps it from being too old-school and uptight are the accessories, especially that surprising flower in the hair. Jenny’s old Prada skirt suit at NYFW is another outfit of my dreams. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best sheer / Cher moment

Shout out to Charli XCX for freeing the nip on the red carpet at the Brit Awards earlier this week. The singer and fashion icon wore a sheer bedazzled halter dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, with a perfectly matching thong styled by Chris Horan and Pia Aung. Another sign that the visible underwear trend isn’t going anywhere for 2023.

You really can’t go wrong with a 70s Cher vibe – long dark mermaid hair, mob wife french tips and a fistful of Swarovski diamonds brings the glamour, and the exaggerated black winged eye by makeup artist Lilly Keys brings the Charli XCX edge we know and love. - Lara Daly

Best fringe

Orville Peck has enjoyed a great turn at NYFW. The country singer first caught my attention at the Rodarte show, where he was wearing Marni. But I enjoy this Bode look he wore to Collina Strada even more, if that’s possible.

To be honest, I usually find his ‘fringed mask no one sees my face’ schtick kind of irritating (Sia and Daft Punk derivative, also the hair mask is creepy!) but right now I too want to cover my face with anything. So props to him for being topical enough to make me want to jump aboard. (Also I would 100% wear that shirt with those pants. If I could afford to). - Rebecca Wadey

Best look of love

Amelia Dimoldenberg has one of the best jobs in the world. Her excellent YouTube series Chicken Shop Date and red-carpet interviews see her essentially get paid to flirt with celebrities, but her wardrobe is just as enviable.

This week alone she’s worn a Vivienne Westwood gown to The Brit Awards, a Versace mini for the after-party, and an adorable strawberry emblazoned Alessandra Rich vest to interview Fumez The Engineer.

But the outfit I’m most jealous of is this hyper-romantic Breeoriginal dress which Amelia wore to host what looked to be a super fun Valentine’s party. Part prom queen, part cartoon vixen, part Jeff Koons sculpture, it looked honestly a little uncomfortable but very sexy. – Tyson Beckett

Best clash

Above all else, Natasha Lyonne looks like she’s having a jolly good time in this ensemble at the Proenza Schouler show at New York Fashion Week. The actor had a very good fashion week, photographed in a bunch of great looks – but this flirty, slightly weird polka dot clash with exaggerated flared pants is my favourite. - ZWA

Best nightie

I’ve seen several people wear this Rodarte dress recently (not IRL, obviously, I move not in those circles) but there’s something extra excellent about it in emerald green.

To me this dress is very reminiscent of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in The Menu (I loved the purple 90s-inspired slip she wore in the film as much as I loved the film itself). Plus Alexa Chung’s styling of it with boots and leather coat also evokes the 90s tough nighty vibes perfectly - RW

Best unadulterated fun

This Lil Nas X look, seen at the Christian Cowan NYFW show, is about as far from something I’d feel comfortable wearing as you can get. But that’s part of the appeal. It’s over-the-top, glittery, and head-turning. Not that you could actually turn your head with a headpiece that towering. – TB

Best guest

The celebrity guest list at Michael Kors’ NYFW show was stacked (Kate Hudson, Katie Holmes, Jane Krakowski, Mia and Lucia from The White Lotus) but the only one I cared about was Gloria Steinem. The feminist icon sat front row next to Anna Wintour, wearing her signature aviators to watch the show, which subtly paid homage to one of her signature styling tricks with models wearing similar low-slung, decorative belts. - ZWA

Best of the best

Matt Slocum/AP Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game.

I’m absolutely obsessed with Rihanna’s amazing Super Bowl outfit, as much as I am the explanation she gave British Vogue around the lack of costume changes she made. “You get 12 to 13 minutes. You just want to come out, rock out and be done. Costume changes aren’t fun.”

Who says Riri doesn’t have her fans best interests at heart! (Just don’t mention new music, okay?) - RW