Princess Anne’s no-fuss wardrobe for a muted royal tour

*Zoe Walker Ahwa is Stuff’s style editor, and co-founder of Ensemble

A no-fuss royal visit during a state of emergency calls for a no-fuss royal wardrobe, and Princess Anne met the moment with sober subtlety.

The royal family’s most pragmatic member arrived in Aotearoa on Wednesday morning as the true devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle was revealing itself across the country.

The timing meant it was one of the most muted royal visits of recent years, and that was reflected in her choice of clothing too. No jewels and plenty of re-wears, to keep the focus on the job at hand: keeping calm, carrying on and mucking in to help those in need.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Prince William, Princess Kate in awe of 'valiant' first responders

* 'Kia kaha': Princess Anne sends message of support to Kiwis impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

* Princess Anne landing in Wellington, changing plans due to Cyclone Gabrielle

* 'Kia kaha': King Charles' message to New Zealand after fatal floods



Following a change of schedule to reflect the impacts of the disaster, the Princess Royal visited the National Crisis Management Centre at the Beehive on Wednesday morning. Following the visit she released a statement expressing her sympathies for those affected by the cyclone.

"I have been given the opportunity to visit the national disaster and crisis headquarters today and I am impressed by the major efforts being undertaken by first responders, local and national agencies to ensure the best possible support for everyone," she said.

“I admire the courage of the people of Aotearoa during this alarming and difficult time. You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities you are showing in the face of adversity. Kia Kaha.”

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives for the Service of Remembrance with Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

While the modernist style of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex generally grabs the headlines, Princess Anne is considered by many as the most authentically stylish royal, beloved by many for her horsey style and unironic love of wraparound sunglasses. And while the younger royals may get props for their re-wears, the Princess Royal has been doing it for years.

She revisited a reliable favourite yellow and navy coat for a visit to the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington on Wednesday.

She’s worn the coat for several engagements in the past, including the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in 2019, at Royal Ascot in 2009 and an Easter Sunday service in 2007. She paired it with a star brooch previously worn during a trip to Northern Ireland in July 2022.

Getty Images Princess Anne wearing a yellow and navy coat to (left) the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in 2019 and (right) to visit the UK Memorial at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington.

Royals generally fall on bold colours and simple shapes during royal visits, to help with visibility in a crowd (“We have to be seen to be believed,” was a line often credited to the Queen), but Princess Anne has never been one to shout for attention and her New Zealand tour wardrobe called on business-like looks and subtle colour.

A visit to Government House to be greeted by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro saw the royal opt for a red shirt dress and white cropped jacket, with the dress lapels sitting neatly over the jacket.

On Thursday she looked relaxed during a visit to Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, meeting riders and staff in a practical ankle-length beige parka, printed scarf and leather boat shoes.

The princess, a patron of the charity, is well-known for her love of horses and was the former president of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports and participated in the 1976 Olympic equestrian games.

On Friday, the final day of the tour, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence visited Christchurch to hear about the rebuild and visit the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand and unveil a plaque.

She chose yellow again for the occasion, with a pale yellow blazer worn over a floral dress and pinned with a striking yellow-gold brooch.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Princess Anne visits Cathedral Square for a rededication of the Citizens’ War Memorial in Christchurch.

Prior to Cyclone Gabrielle, she was originally set to visit the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals (RNZSIG) Centenary event at Palmerston North’s Linton Camp, of which she and her husband are symbolic colonels in chief of.