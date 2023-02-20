BAFTAs 2023: The best celebrity looks from the red carpet

The red carpet award season continues, with today’s BAFTA awards held in London celebrating British film and TV – and plenty of fabulous celebrity fashion on the red carpet.

The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall and hosted by the charming Richard E. Grant, and featured a tribute to the Queen led by Dame Helen Mirren. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended in one of their most glamorous ensembles to date, reflecting the Prince’s role as president of the academy.

Getty Images Florence Pugh wears a Harris Reed dress at the 2023 BAFTA awards.

Keep scrolling for some of the statement making looks from the red carpet, from Jodie Turner-Smith’s feathered gown to Florence Pugh’s orange taffeta concoction.

The Princess of Wales in Alexander McQueen

Gloves! The Princess always ups the ante on the BAFTA red carpet, and I appreciate her giving us some glamour with this draped grecian style gown with gloves look. I could live without the earrings which look a little cheap and costume, and that's because they were - apparently they were from Zara.

The one-shouldered white dress is by Alexander McQueen, and Tatler reports that it is likely a rework of a dress from her wardrobe. That's chic. The Prince looks chic too in his double-breasted velvet jacket.

Sheila Atim in Prada

The more you stare at this silver strapless gown by Prada, the more the mind bends. The fabric looks like liquid, or aluminium foil, in the best way. I love the simple styling of this with the matching gloves (more gloves!) and the jewellery with nose piercing. A nominee for the 'rising star' award, Sheila is clearly one to watch on the red carpet too.

Florence Pugh in Harris Reed

Miss Flo always looks like she's having a ball on the red carpet, and like she is totally unbothered by all the fuss even while wearing the most extravagant gown - like this orange frilly tulle number. Matching her hair to the gown's structured frills is hilarious. It's not my favourite look of hers, but I love how she's having so much fun with fashion lately.

Angela Basset in Pamela Roland

A Queen. Angela is so poised she could pull off anything, including the exaggerated sleeves of this lilac look. Please note her bag, which is a bejewelled vegetable.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Of course Jodie is best-dressed, and of course she's wearing Gucci. This look is very much in her feathery, full-glam wheelhouse, and is giving 'ballroom dancer who is actually cool'. Bonus points for the incredible makeup, with matching purple eyeshadow, a dramatic cat eye flick and crystals along the cheek and nose.

Michelle Yeoh in Dior

I'm not usually a fan of Dior on the red carpet (it often comes across as a bit stuffy or stiff) but this blush pink suit with caped sleeve jacket is just lovely. The peep toe metallic pumps, however, are giving me business casual at the club in the mid noughties.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is another brand that I don't usually love on a red carpet - designer Nicolas Ghesquiere is a genius, yes, but his love of structure and embellishment often makes stars look overwhelmed by the look.

Sophie Turner, a 'face' of the luxury house, is one of the few who are able to pull it off with ease, as she does in this lace, embellished look. The costume style jewel detailing, while a little 'craft corner of Look Sharp', make the uptight black lace feel a little more modern.

Hong Chau in Erdem

Sheer and white opera gloves offer a subtle take on the surprising but very fun BAFTAs trend. These look a little too baggy for my liking, but the dress itself is gorgeous and reminds me of Vivienne Westwood.

Cate Blanchett in vintage Maison Margiela

Some people will call this gown boring, but fashion girlies know that it's vintage Margiela so will be obsessed. I think it's probably one of those looks that's better in real life, from the raw edging to the fabric and structured shoulders. Like the Princess of Wales, this is a re-wear – Cate wore this to the 2015 Oscars with a turqoise necklace and very similar hair.

Eddie Redmayne in Alexander McQueen

Eddie has been working with Harry Styles' longtime stylist Harry Lambert, and you can see his influence in this retro-inspired BAFTA look. No shirt, chest out, flared pants - and it's actually a jump-suit, not a suit. I love experimentation from men on the red carpet, and this hits.