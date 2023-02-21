Princess Anne talks sustainable fashion with NZ brand Untouched World

Crowds gathered to welcome Princess Anne as she began her visit to Christchurch.

The meeting wasn’t on her official royal schedule, but it was close to her hardworking heart.

After completing the formal portion of her visit to Christchurch on Friday, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence stopped by the Russley workrooms of local brand Untouched World for a private tour of the brand’s premise.

Unknown/Supplied Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence visit Untouched World in Christchurch.

This wasn’t the short and stuffy appearance you associate with Royal whistle-stops, but instead an intimate 80-minute visit that gave The Princess Royal an in-depth look at the zero-waste environment in which Untouched World clothing is made.

Untouched World CEO Peri Drysdale said that, “to have a private visit with such a globally recognised senior royal member is really special”.

“Princess Anne is the President of the UK fashion and textile association and is very interested in sustainable fashion. Our team was very impressed by her knowledge of the industry.”

The visit was organised by Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand, which the chose the knitwear company as an example of the future of the New Zealand wool production.

The Princess Royal, through her official role at the UK Fashion and Textile Association and her private championing of no-fuss clothing, has been a long-time advocate of sustainability in the fashion industry.

During their visit the royal couple met with farmers from Canterbury’s Glenthorne Station, where Untouched World source their merino, who talked to the couple about their regenerative farming practices . The Princess was described by Drysdale as being “fascinated by wool and fibres and was particularly curious about the research and development taking place”.

Untouched World/Supplied Princess Anne and Peri Drysdale chat with staff in Untouched World workroom.

Drysdale said that Princess Anne “is very down to earth, knowledgeable, intelligent and truly engages with everyone she meets.”

Known for her love of practical and hard-wearing clothing, Princess Anne revealed that she was a fan of the Kiwi brand before her visit.

“She mentioned that she has a much loved ‘black and fluffy’ Untouched World garment which was nice to hear,” explained Drysdale.

Anne isn’t the only royal fan of Untouched World. In 1995, after making garments for a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, the brand received an order from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

”Apparently, someone at Government House gave the Queen our catalogue, and before we knew it, we were sending clothing to Buckingham Palace,” said Drysdale.

Untouched World/Supplied Princess Anne talks with staff in Untouched World workroom.

The brand has also previously worked with King Charles in 2014 (then the Duke of Cornwall), who was inspired by the company’s repurposing of possum fibre, and enquired about whether such a process could be applied to a pest in England.

“He wondered if the same could be done with grey squirrel fur. Like possums, the grey squirrels in the UK pose a serious threat to nesting birds and native trees,” explains Drysdale.

“We researched and tested the material that he sent to us, and while our conclusion was that the hair was too short to work with, we were impressed by his interest and delighted to receive a personal letter from him acknowledging that work.”

Princess Anne has a reputation for re-wearing clothes and there’s chance that Untouched World garments will now enter the royal dressing roster. At the end of the tour, Princess Anne was gifted a wrap made from a Kapua blend of pill-resistant cashmere, premium possum, and Mulberry silk, as well as a zip shirt made from machine washable merino. Sir Timothy took away a sweater, co-ordinating gloves and a hat.

Reflecting on the visit, and the brand's association with the Windsor family, Drysdale told Stuff: “The Royal family, amongst others, have helped draw attention to the sustainable work we're doing here. That plays a big role in helping us achieve our goals at Untouched World.”

Untouched World/Supplied Princess Anne arrives at Untouched World.

“It's not easy to get noticed globally from here in New Zealand. It is important therefore to not miss an opportunity to get our garments into the hands of people with influence, the feedback we consistently hear from them is that people see what we are doing as emblematic of New Zealand; green, sustainable, and progressive. They want to celebrate and support our ethos.”

Untouched World started in 1995 and focus on producing sustainably made wool clothing they describe as being, “designed to travel, work, and play without compromising on comfort or style, thoughtfully designed with pared back silhouettes that remain relevant season after season.”