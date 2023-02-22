How NZ dresses: Street style at Lorde in Wellington

Wellington put on its glad rags to welcome Lorde to the capital.

The 90s vibes were strong on Tuesday night, as Wellington’s young, vibrant fashion fans piled into TSB Arena for the long-awaited opening show of Lorde’s New Zealand Solar Power tour.

Despite a distinct lack of sun in the capital, there were mini baby doll dresses and satin slips teamed with Doc Marten boots, and wide-legged jeans with satin bomber jackets galore. And in classic Wellington style, much of the fashion was second-hand, op-shop chic – the archives of a few parental wardrobes were surely raided in honour of the gig.

The city's traditional moratorium on colour went out the window, too, with bright yellow jeans, acid green satin, and even bridal white making a show – matching the vibrant on-stage looks from the musician.

Wellington’s other long and noble fashion tradition, alternative, industrial-Goth and grunge inspired style, dominated too. All black is our natural state, and there was plenty of that in the arena, too.

Lucy

What’s your favourite Lorde era?

It’s definitely the older stuff – Melodrama.

How would you describe your style?

Fun, loud and colourful.

Who’s the most stylish New Zealander?

Parris Goebel immediately comes to mind, because she produced the Super Bowl half-time show with Rihanna.

San Dias

What’s your favourite Lorde era?

I don’t have a favourite, I identify with all of them. They’ve each had meaning for me over the last 10 years.

How would you describe your style?

Op-shop comfortable.

What’s your favourite Lorde song?

California.

Wayne Brown

How would you describe your outfit?

Punk rock hippy – but with fewer spikes than I would usually wear.

What’s your favourite Lorde era?

Melodrama.

Who’s the most stylish New Zealander?

Peta Mathias.

Aurora and Zephyr

How would you describe your style?

Aurora: Kind of basic., I like brands, but I’m young, so I don’t like to go too bold.

Zephyr: Grungy.

Have you ever worn black lipstick?

Aurora: Yes, I liked it.

Zephyr: Yes.

What’s your favourite Lorde era?

Aurora: The Royals era.

Zephyr: I liked the Melodrama album.

Emily Hollis

How would you describe your outfit?

A bit Lorde-ish. I thought the billowing sleeves were reminiscent of Solar Power.

Have you ever worn black lipstick?

I think I have, but never outside...

What’s your favourite Lorde era?

Melodrama, but each album has represented an era of my life for me.

Serena and Zianna

How would you describe your outfit?

Serena: Coachella.

Zianna: More ‘Melodramatic’ than Solar Power.

What’s your favourite Lord song?

Serena: Royals.

Zianna: Liability.

Who’s the most stylish New Zealander?

[Both, loudly and in unison] Lorde!

STUFF Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

Bella

How would you describe your style?

Floordrobe chic.

What’s your favourite Lorde Era?

Pure Heroine.

Who’s the most stylish New Zealander?

This one lady who gets on my bus in the morning. Every time she gets on I see her and just go, ‘wow!’.

Janelle Rodrigues and Mila Russek

How would you describe your style?

Janelle: Japanese inspired and eclectic.

Mila: Ever-changing and quirky.

What’s your favourite Lorde song?

Janelle: Greenlight.

Mila: Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All).

What was the last fashion item you bought?

Janelle: Something second-hand from Ricochet.

Mila: This op-shop top I’m wearing tonight.