Diesel promotes sex-positivity as Milan Fashion Week opens

A model walks past a mound of condoms wrappers at the Diesel show at Milan Fashion Week.

Designer Glenn Martens is promoting sex positivity with his new collection for denim-centric brand Diesel.

Models walked around a mound of 200,000 Durex condom wrappers , underlining a safe-sex message but also a capsule collection with the condom brand that is set to drop in April.

As part of the campaign, Diesel plans to give away 300,000 boxes of condoms in stores around the world.

Martens has had fun and success while redefining Diesel. The Diesel handbag with an elongated D motif is a Gen-Z must-have.

Denim drove the collection displayed in Milan, which had a furtive, run-for-cover feel and included garments that were torn, distressed, shredded, and seemingly torched. The treatments speak to survival, making it through some scrapes and living to tell the tale.

Luca Bruno/AP A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan.

Denim was interspersed with sheer panels, some in risqué positions, worn with fading Diesel T-shirts. On the feminine side, there were slinky, silken looks fastened with sexy chains. On the masculine, there were oversized hoodies and a well-worn grey pinstripe jacket and trousers, permanently showing their creases.

The mismatched boss and assistant from Season 2 of the TV series The White Lotus made a front-row appearance, with Haley Lu Richardson, who played the assistant, Portia, sitting next to drag queen Alexis Stone, dressed to impersonate Jennifer Coolidge.

“Nothing beats the original,’’ Stone quipped.

Luca Bruno/AP Drag queen Alexis Stone, dressed up as Jennifer Coolidge, at the Diesel show.

Richardson’s Portia, assistant to Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid, ignited the internet with her off-beat wardrobe choices.

“I think they loved to hate it,’’ said Richardson, swathed in a sexy, stretch Diesel sheer she described as comfy, sexy pyjamas. “You know what, if it gets people talking …”