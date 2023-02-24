This week's best celebrity looks showcased effortless glamour

Glamour can mean different things to different people, whether it's a timeless black dress showing off the décolletage, the sparkly joy of sequins or layers worn with true confidence.

It's that mixed bag that was on show from celebrities this week, whether they were attending the Bafta awards or enjoying the after-parties, or doing the traditional red carpet or photo call.

Keep scrolling for our favourites, from Helen Mirren to Pedro Pascal.

Getty Images Dame Helen Mirren had a very good week, including this standout fashion and beauty look in Berlin.

Prettiest in pink

Florence Pugh has a real knack for making hyper-girly things – dresses and looks that could look a bit too princess on someone else – and making them feel cool.

Maybe it’s her nose ring? Or, more likely, it’s her confidence in her body, whether it’s freeing her nipples through pink tulle at Valentino or looking hot as hell in this pink sequin, bow-adorned mini dress, also by Valentino, for the Bafta after-parties.

The Daily Mail reported that Miss Flo “lasted all the way until 8.45am” the next day; if I was out partying in this dress, I’d be making the most of it too. - Zoe Walker Ahwa

Best Gucci at the Baftas

Of course fashion is subjective and there were so many brilliant outfits at the Baftas, including perennial favourites Jodie Turner-Smith and Cate Blanchett and a surprise run from the newly minted Princess of Wales. But it was this exquisite Gucci on Gugu Mbatha-Raw that really stood out to me.

The pistachio faux bodice, that looks incredible under (or over? It’s all an illusion) the salmon lace and sequins. So many food descriptors - is it obvious I’m eating this up? And all perfectly paired with the accessory du jour, opera gloves, in glittery silver. So many colours and textures and all so perfect. - Rebecca Wadey

Best belt buckle

She's been called the “Kate Bush of her generation”, and while I can't completely agree with that (Kate Bush will always exist in a realm of her own), I'm never disappointed by Caroline Polachek's performance outfits.

Her personal brand of manic pixie pirate wench has given us many amazing looks, like this belt of Lucha Libre wrestler proportions, worn with red boots, a giant hair bow and not a lot else at her recent concert in Paris. Although she's a New York gal, her aesthetic always feels locally relevant – like if Kiwi designers Rachel Mills, Caitlin Snell and Catherine Boddy had a collaboration baby. - Lara Daly

Best alt-fit

I know actor Shalom Brune-Franklin mostly from her spell on Line of Duty, but it's great to see her wearing something other than a lumpy woollen police uniform.

Eagle-eyed observers will spot this Erdem dress, worn to the brand's show at London Fashion Week, has the same pattern as the one Hong Chau wore to the Baftas. Both are outrageously pretty, but I personally prefer the column silhouette and print placement in this version. I'm also really drawn to how delicate the spaghetti straps appear against the giant low-slung sleeves. - Tyson Beckett

Best promo tour wardrobe of the week

Helen Mirren had several great fashion moments this week, including her floaty floral black and white gown at the Bafta awards where she paid tribute to the Queen. And in Berlin, for the premiere of the film Golda at the Berlinale International Film Festival, she was a total knock-out in this black gown by Vivienne Westwood with draped and bustier details – and her long wavy hair worn down. A picture of elegance. - ZWA

Best ballerina

Kristen Stewart wears Chanel better than any of her fellow ambassadors (cough, Margot Robbie). I lay awake at night at times, wondering how these machinations work. Does Kristen get first dibs? I imagine her texting Chanel designer Virginie Viard ‘MINE’ when a look comes down the runway. Or maybe her edgy hard vibe is just better suited to some of the softer pieces. Case in point, this confectionery haute couture piece she wore to the Berlinale preview of She Come to Me.

On anyone else it could be too ballerina, but Kristen brings her signature insouciance to it along with the most brilliantly suited accessories – that choker I’m obsessed with and what looks like black and white Chanel loafers. Perfection. - RW

Best hodgepodge

I would have bet money on me not having much in common with the eternally cool Margaret Zhang. She's a multi-talented filmmaker, model, creative director who spends her time attending A-list events as well as helming Vogue China as editor-in-chief, and I'm an Auckland-based writer who regularly deploys the sniff-test before getting dressed. And yet, it appears we both favour a slightly chaotic approach when it comes to trans-seasonal dressing.

Margaret of course looks far more pulled together than I ever would wearing such a clashing assortment of garments, but I love how the bright yellow looks so vibrant against the dull London daylight. Absolutely thrilled to know that piling on all your clothes, then presumably overheating and ending up holding your jacket in your arms for most of the day (as I do) is now in Vogue. - TB

Best cardigan

I still haven’t watched The Last of Us, and will never watch The Mandalorian, so my only real knowledge of Pedro Pascal is from the hilarious episode of Saturday Night Live when he constantly but charmingly broke character, and his very good off-screen wardrobe.

This look, at a press call for Disney series, is quite love/hate - and in some photos he looks a bit uncomfortable - but I love that he's having fun with unexpected menswear and styling. The unbuttoned brown cropped cardigan and red pants are by Acne Studios (brown and red is always a great retro-inspired colour combo), paired with a classic Hanes grey tank top. - ZWA